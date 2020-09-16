Tributes pour for UK's first Pinay mayor Cynthia Alcantara Barker's passing

MANILA, Philippines — Hertsmere, England Filipina-British Mayor Cynthia Alcantara Barker died due to a "serious illness” last Monday. She was 58.

The mayor’s brother Gene Alcantara shared the family’s statement regarding the death of Barker in a Facebook post yesterday.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of The Worshipful Hertsmere Mayor Councilor Cynthia Barker following a bout of serious illness,” the family said.

“We will be issuing further information in due course, but may we ask please to respect the family's privacy at this very difficult time,” they added.

Barker was appointed as mayor last June. She served as deputy mayor last year, and had been a borough councillor for Borehamwood’s Kenilworth ward since 2015.

As the first Philippines-born elected representative in the borough, she was proud of her heritage and committed to doing her best to champion equality and diversity for all the communities in Hertsmere.

Council members and staff have expressed deep sadness at the death of the mayor as they paid tribute to the Filipina.

“I knew Cynthia as both a colleague and friend. Nothing was ever too much for her. She thrived at being a local councillor, always wanting to help residents with their issues. She left a lasting impression on the council and Borehamwood,” Leader Cllr Morris Bright said.

“My sincere condolences, on behalf of all the staff at Hertsmere Borough Council, are extended to Cynthia’s family and friends. I know how honoured she was to be appointed to deputy mayor last year and then as mayor, and how much she enjoyed undertaking a whole host of duties across our communities. She will be greatly missed by us all,” managing director Sajida Bijle said.

Cllr Jeremy Newmark, leader of the Labour group, said: “It was a privilege to have known and worked with Cynthia. She was a trailblazer and role model for women and minorities in local government. Cynthia was kind and supportive to me personally when I was first elected as a councillor, despite being on opposite sides of the political divide.”

