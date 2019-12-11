ALLURE
Go into the New Year guilt-free by registering for this year’s Maxicare Maxifest, the biggest lifestyle and wellness festival that invites everyone to jumpstart 2020.
Photo by Andrew Tanglao on Unsplash
It's still possible to achieve your fitness goal this holiday – Here's how
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines —With the holiday season in full swing, it’s undeniable the number of events, get-togethers, and parties we have lined up and ready to get to. All these also entail holiday feasts with lechon always at the center spread.

But at the back of our heads, there are also resolutions already brewing for the New Year. Certainly some of these resolutions are for our health and wellness. But why wait for 2020?

Despite the merrymaking overflowing with food and drinks, you can already start balancing it out and start reaching your fitness goals.

Festival for your fitness goals

Go into the New Year guilt-free by registering for this year’s Maxicare Maxifest!

In partnership with the country’s premier race organizers, Runrio, Maxifest is the biggest lifestyle and wellness festival that invites everyone to jumpstart 2020 with a fun-filled family affair. It will be composed of three events all happening at the Central Park, SM by the Bay on December 15!

1. Run

Get in on all the exhilarating cardio excitement by joining the runs in the following formats:

  • 500m dash for 3-12 year olds (P550 registration fee)
  • 2km senior sprint for 60-year-old and above (P650 registration fee)
  • 3km, 5km, 10km and 16km for those looking for that extra challenge (P800, P900, P1,000, and P1,100 registration fees, respectively)

Claim your race kits and score a race shirt, a singlet, a finisher medal, a drawstring bag, and an additional finisher shirt for 16km participants.

2. Nourish

Always wondered what your best life could taste like? Then wonder no more by participating in Maxifest’s Nourish event. Here, you get to discover the healthiest diet in the form of plant-based alternatives. Fifty different vegetarian vendors will set shop at the Maxicare Market, which starts at 4:30 a.m. until midnight. Entrance is free!

3. Care

Want to do all of this and still feel like you’re part of something bigger and ultimately important this Christmas, and in addition be a part of a prestigious Guinness World Record? Maxifest can help you fulfill these when you complete the race!

At the end of the race, runners can get a hold of their very own Maxibear plushies to hug. These will then be donated straight to loving arms of the kids under the Kythe Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to bettering the quality of life for children living with cancer and chronic illness.

 

Register to MaxicareMaxifest and find out more by visiting the website at https://www.runrio.com/race/maxifest-2019.

 

READ MORE: LIST: 3 simple ways to start living your best life this 2020

