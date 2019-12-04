LIST: 3 simple ways to start living your best life this 2020

MANILA, Philippines — As we count down the days to 2020, we look back at the many ways we spent 2019: overcoming hardships, relishing triumphs, and making treasured connections along the way. We also reminisce cherished moments with family and friends.

If there were things that we didn’t quite get to tick off our bucket lists—like getting fit, eating healthy or helping others—it’s important to have that healthy optimism going into the next year.

Whatever your goal or goals are, build up momentum. Here, check out simple ways you can start living your best life this 2020:

1. Run

Make it a point to put your best foot forward and hit the ground running at the start of the year. However you do it, whether alone or with a group, keep your body strong by getting all those steps in.

Photo by Andrew Tanglao on Unsplash

Running is the best way to get that exhilarating rush. It provides you a steady supply of endorphins (the “feel-good” hormones) and gets you through any day. Not only is this beneficial for your overall health, it also gives you a sense of progress that carries over to your ever day tasks.

2. Nourish

As you get stronger through exercise, compliment your fitness journey with the most effective source of energy and nutrients to build resistance and immunity. Sustaining a good diet is a catalyst not only for getting a healthy body, but also for a healthy mind.

Photo from Pixabay

It doesn’t have to be restrictive or involving math calorie intake, as long as you’re eating the right stuff, then you’re still on your way to becoming your most ideal self.

3. Care

Down to our very core, we as humans are all social creatures. Beyond our wellbeing, we take care of others as much as we like to be taken care of—and we have different ways of showing it.

While it’s a given that we do this naturally for the ones dear to our hearts, it’s also good to show it through helping others well beyond our close circles. Volunteer or donate to those in need through charities and non-profit organizations.

If you want to do all three to start strong in 2020, then look no further than Maxicare Maxifest happening this December 15 at SM by the Bay. The best part is, you can easily register here.

Live your best life

Maxicare Maxifest is the biggest lifestyle and wellness festival of the year, spearheaded by Maxicare Healthcare Corp., in partnership with Runrio, one of the country’s premiere race organizers.

On its third year, Maxicare Maxifest is encouraging everyone to get a head start with three fun-filled and family-friendly events

Open to all ages, this year’s run event features the following categories:

500m dash for 3-12 year olds (P550 registration fee)

2km senior sprint for 60-year-old and above (P650 registration fee)

3km, 5km, 10km and 16km for those looking for that extra challenge (P800, P900, P1,000, and P1,100 registration fees, respectively)

All runners will be provided with race kits, which include a race shirt, a singlet, a finisher medal, a drawstring bag, and an additional finisher shirt for 16km participants.

The Maxicare Market also returns featuring over 50 vegetarian vendors. Here, participants can discover and savor delicious plant-based alternatives. Open from 4:30 a.m. to 12 a.m., the market is free for all.

Photo from Unsplash

Last but definitely not the least, Maxicare Maxifest will also hold its annual charitable event. For 2019, proceeds go to Kythe Foundation, an organization that endeavors to improve the quality of life of hospitalized children with cancer and other chronic illnesses.

At the end of the race, each runner will be given a Maxibear to hug simultaneously, which will then be donated to the foundation just in time for Christmas.

Not only that, the event will attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging a toy simultaneously.

The Maxicare Maxifest will be held at Central Park, SM by the Bay on December 15. Invite all your friends and loved ones to this momentous event!

Register to Maxicare Maxifest and find out more by visiting the website at https://www.runrio.com/race/maxifest-2019.