Alden Richards gets new motorcycle at vehicle's Philippine launch

Alden Richards with Honda Philippines executives behind the new Giorno+

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alden Richards is now the proud owner of a brand new Honda Giorno+ motorcycle, which just made its debut in the Philippines.

Honda Philippines President Sayaka Arai handed Richards keys to his new vehicle at the motorcycle's launch last January 25 where the actor was also unveiled as its product ambassador.

A television commercial featuring Richards was revealed at the event, as the actor tested out a virgin beige model of the motorcycle in Las Casas Filipinas De Acuzar.

Arai and her fellow Honda executives touted the high-fashion scooter — originally released in 1992 — having equipment differing from mass-market units.

Its new body frame is made from steel pipe for maximum space, durability and stability.

Key to its stylish and simple design are its low-center-of-gravity trapezoid shape, sophisticated horizontal lines, and a chrome-finished headlight cover for its light-emitting diode (LED) light.

More appealing features include a smart key system, a full digital meter panel, an LED taillight, a 2.4-liter charger front console box, an external fuel filler, and a 30-liter luggage box under the seat.

Other than virgin beige, the motorcycle also comes in pearl jubilee white, matte gunpowder black metallic, and piquant orange.

The Giorno+ will be available in all Honda 3S Shops nationwide beginning February 1, with an official public launch set for February 15, for a suggested retail price of P101,900.

