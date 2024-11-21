Filipinos want to buy e-vehicles but concerned about infrastructure, maintenance â€” study

Filipinos want to buy e-vehicles but concerned about infrastructure, maintenance — study

The shift to electric vehicles is one of the solutions that the government is implementing to decarbonize the Philippines and help weaken the effects of climate change.

MANILA, Philippines — A study conducted by automobile manufacturer Ford in the Philippines found that nearly half of Filipinos want to buy an electric vehicle (EV).

Ford conducted a survey regarding EVs in nine countries, including the Philippines, and 44% of Filipino respondents are considering to purchase one in the next year, with a preference for a hybrid unit.

Most respondents are "more likely" to choose an EV for delivery services, ride sharing, and daily commute, while a majority want EVs to deliver a longer driving range and reduced maintenance costs.

Additionally, 70% of respondents said it was practical to own an EV in the Philippines, while 81% said they would choose an EV to make a good first impression when meeting someone new.

The latter is comparable to another survey result that found over half of the respondents are "more likely" to date someone who drove an EV.

The top benefit of owning an EV was being able to save money by not buying fuel, respondents said. Some of them, however, believe EV maintenance would cost more in the long run.

Respondents also took note of inadequate charging infrastructures in the country. Almost half of respondents were unaware of any charging stations within 20 kilometers of their home, suggesting key locations would be service stations, supermarkets, and parks.

