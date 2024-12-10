Holiday in Poblacion: 3 stops for a memorable ‘staycation’

A room in The Belamy House (top); Dylan Patisserie and Gourmet Café (bottom, left) and Kaokee in Jupiter Street

MAKATI CITY, Philippines — For Christmas and many holidays ahead, Poblacion in Makati City has been a popular destination, may it be for drinking or karaoke with friends in one of its many bars, or for observing Filipino traditions such as Simbang Gabi or Lenten processions beginning at the famous Poblacion landmark, Saints Peter and Paul Parish Church.

Adding to Poblacion’s reputation as Makati City’s cultural and heritage “barangay” is the recent opening of three new establishments.

On your next visit to Makati’s central business district, check out these new destinations:

The Belamy House

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Terrariums in every corner (left) give a sense of nature amid the hotel's city center location; the roof deck pool (top, right) is the hotel's main attraction for giving a 360-degree view of the Makati and BGC skyline; the hotel offers in-house massage services, which includes prenatal treatments for expecting moms

Coined from the French phrase “Bel Ami,” which loosely translates to “beautiful or handsome friend,” The Belamy House in Jupiter Street was opened last October 2, 2023 by Hospitality Innovators, Inc. with a vision of becoming the “home of a close friend” for Makati CBD guests, said the hotel’s general manager (GM), James Pangilinan, in an e-mail interview with Philstar.com.

“We want our guests to feel right at home… So even if they are away from home, they feel comfortable, like staying in a friend’s house,” Pangilinan explained the concept behind the hotel.

The hotel, he said, is located “in the sweet spot of Makati where it is close to the business district as well as an area like Poblacion.”

“This is the reason why the hotel is fit for both business and leisure guests,” he attested.

According to him, the hotel has 70 studio rooms, seven premiere rooms and six suites, or a total of 83 rooms. Its amenities include gym, newly-built function rooms and a roof deck pool area that gives a 360-degree view of the Makati and Bonifacio Global City (BGC) skyline.

“All rooms have a terrarium under a lamp that serves as the guest’s night light. There is also a smart watch where you can connect your phone and use it as a speaker for your music. All TVs are Android TVs, which already have both Netflix and YouTube installed,” the GM enumerated.

“All rooms have a minibar stocked with local delights from Taters, Theo & Philo and Dylan Pattiserie. A smart clock is also provided to you can connect your phone and use it as a speaker for your music.”

For business travelers, all rooms have fast internet connection that can facilitate their business meetings and transactions. For companies around the area, there are function rooms that can be the venue of their meetings, trainings and even celebrate their Christmas or other office parties.

For those always on-the-go, a powerbank rental machine is available at the lobby to make sure that your that batteries of your devices are always fully charged.

The GM attested that they try to give their “five-star service” to all of their guests, as “evident in our very good review scores in Tripadvisor, Google and the various online channels such as booking.com, Agoda and Expedia.”

And the best part, said the GM: Poblacion is just right around the corner, which guests can go for the “hippest” night out.

Bringing Singapore’s culinary treasures to Manila: Kaokee

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Kaokee in Jupiter Street, Makati City

Love Singapore’s hawker stalls? No need to book a flight to experience their authenticity.

Kaokee, a new culinary destination, has opened at The Belamy House on Jupiter Street in Makati City, and at Corner House at P. Guevarra Corner Recto in San Juan City.

The restaurant aims to bring a genuine taste of Singapore’s cherished culinary traditions to Manila by capturing the authentic flavors and vibrant atmosphere of Singapore’s hawker centers. Its menu features a generational Hainanese Chicken recipe, a culinary treasure passed down through generations of the restaurant’s partner chef.

The food joint also offers iconic Singaporean dishes Roast Hokkien Chicken, which is another specialty dish apart from Hainanese Chicken. It also has fragrant and smoky Claypot Rice, Singaporean "meat bone tea" or Bak Kut Teh, and the iconic spicy coconut noodle soup, Laksa. Additionally, the restaurant serves a traditional breakfast of Kaya Toast paired with Singapore's favorite pick-me-up – Kopi, available as iced, hot, O, Butter, and Mocha.

The food house is from Mc Wilson Corp., the group behind Gringo, Tatatito, Honeybon, and Tokyo Bubble Tea. The inspiration came from Mc Wilson President and Chief Executive Officer Reagan Tan’s visits to Singapore in 2019.

Reagan and his wife discovered a hidden gem — a humble hawker located at the 9th stall of a hawker center. There, they encountered a delicious Hainanese Chicken recipe that they couldn’t forget.

Determined to bring this unique experience to Manila, Reagan teamed up with a Singaporean chef friend who owns the recipe and other Singaporean hawker chefs to offer a diverse menu.

Dylan Patisserie and Gourmet Café

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dylan Patisserie and Gourmet Café in Jupiter Street, Makati City

The holiday season is a time for joy and thoughtful giving. This year, Dylan Patisserie and Gourmet Café invites you to spread joy with our exquisite selection of Luxurious Gift Hampers, perfect for making one feel special and more.

“We believe in gifting with pride,” the brand with a branch in Jupiter Street said in a statement. “Our hampers are more than just luxurious products. They are a way to express love, appreciation and the joy of sharing special moments. Each gift is crafted with care, making recipient feels valued and cherished.”

Dylan’s Gift Hampers come beautifully packaged in themed baskets designed to feel the festive spirit of the season. The gourmet hampers are filled with delightful treats, featuring a selection of flavors that cater to every palate. From cookies and indulgent chocolates to premium nuts and pastries, each hamper embodies elegance and style, ensuring a memorable gifting experience. Enjoy a special discount for early bird and bulk orders. For more information visit the website www.dylanpatisserie.com or contact 0917-8772999.

Choose from its collection, including the Yuletide Hamper, Festive Hamper, Holiday Hamper, Holly Hamper, Merry Hamper, Season Hamper, Party Hamper, Festival Hamper, Prosperity Hamper, and Jolly Hamper. Each option is uniquely presented with elegant Christmas style, making your gift not just a treat but a treasured keepsake.

