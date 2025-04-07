Australian summer 'aesthetic': Interior designer shares styling hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Dreaming of summer in Sydney, breakfast in Brisbane, or lazy afternoons in Gold Coast?

Australian lifestyle brand Anko recently partnered with Nicole Rosenberg, founder of Melbourne-based Liberty Interiors and a famous Australian interior designer, to design the condo space using the brand’s products. She shared easy, expert-approved ways to create a beautiful and functional home.

“I appreciate how (the brand’s) home living collection makes styling not only effortless but also exciting, allowing anyone to create a beautiful and functional home without overspending. Whether it’s adding warmth to a living room, optimizing storage in a small space, or refreshing an entire home, (the brand) has something for every home and lifestyle,” said Rosenberg in a statement.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Rosenberg shared pieces of advice on how a Filipino home can be given an Australian vibe for the summer.

“I feel like there's definitely a common thread because we're all about being laidback, family-oriented, so I feel like the products really translate from Australia to Philippines beautifully, and I feel like that's what is shown here,” she said on what the two countries have in common when it comes to design.

Her first tip is to invest in different textures and layers because these bring out “emotive feelings.”

“I feel like it's texture. I feel like we always have a phase of linens and creams and oatmeals, and then we inject color with layers, you know, different colored pillows… you can (start) with (a) neutral base. A little bit of neutral here and then some added color.”

The brand recently unveiled its Home Living collection, which includes thoughtfully-crafted pieces such as the P530 Ribbed Faux Fur Throw, P440 U Shape Blue Vase, P100 Dune Small Bowl, and P220 Fragrant Candles.

“With this particular range, the color is quite soft, the palettes so it's easy to inject it without feeling overwhelmed that you put so much color into your home,” Rosenberg said.

Her second tip is to style in odd numbers.

“I always style in odd numbers. You need to remember odd numbers. So I always styled in lots like here, for example, there's five pillows. There's three plants there…”

When styling plants, her tip is to strike a balance among plants of varying heights.

“So you'll have higher, lower and then lower so it creates, you know, something for the eye,” she affirmed.

The brand recently welcomed Filipino-Australian celebrity Anne Curtis-Smith as its first-ever brand ambassador in the Philippines.

“Anne is the perfect match… — a mom, actress, and entrepreneur who effortlessly balances family and career while creating a home that is both stylish and functional… she believes that great design should be beautiful, practical, and accessible to all,” said Rachel Turner, the brand’s Country Manager.

“It makes my heart so happy to be part of a brand that brings my all-time favorite Australian products to the Philippines. (The brand) was a big part of my childhood, and now, seeing it here brings such a wave of nostalgia with their toys and arts and craft ranges alongside their much-loved home and lifestyle products that match every living space or family occasion,” the actress and TV host shared in a video. — Video by Deni Bernardo