Style your own condo: Designer gives tips

Anko’s latest Home Living collection is showcased through a condo takeover event at Alveo Land’s Mergent Residences model unit, located in its Greenbelt 3 Makati showroom.

MANILA, Philippines — Condo living, said Anko Australia designer Siri Thanissorn, absolutely comes with challenges.

“But with careful design choices, the pieces can seamlessly integrate into a space to create a stylish, functional and cohesive look,” she assured condo homeowners in a brochure provided by Australian lifestyle label Anko.

Here are some of Thanissorn’s condo living design tips:

Versatility in design

Neutral tones and simple, contemporary patterns serve as an ideal foundation, offering texture and flexibility. These versatile base colors can easily be paired with accent colors like green, blue or lilac to add character and vibrancy to a small space, without making your space look small.

Timeless pieces

These are especially valuable in smaller spaces. For example, a linen-look storage offers the perfect blend of practicality and style. The linen texture seamlessly integrates into the space, providing a subtle elegance without drawing too much attention. It helps keep your wardrobe organized while maintaining a calm, peaceful aesthetic.

Sleek, minimalist approach

Choose pieces that are designed with a sleek, minimalist approach. Hero chairs, bookcases with clean lines and slim profile are great for small condos. The use of colors is always important in smaller spaces. Start layering your soft goods with neutral undertones, then add your favorite trend highlights. This keeps the space from feeling crowded while still offering function and style.

Define zones

In an open-plan condo, create distinct zones for different living (e.g. living, dining, working) using rugs, lighting or furniture arrangements. Rugs, shelves and lighting can help define these spaces without adding bulk.

Mirrors

Mirrors make a space feel larger and more open. These can reflect light and create the illusion of more space while still being functional.

Clutter

A clutter-free environment is essential in smaller spaces. Storage solutions, such as storage ottomans or baskets, can keep items organized while maintaining a clean, tidy aesthetic. Use minimalist décor that enhances the design without overcrowding the space.

Textures, personal touches

While keeping things minimalist, layering textures through textiles like throw pillows, cushions and rugs can make a space feel cozy and inviting. Soft furnishings can be mixed and matched to create a homely atmosphere while still looking chic.

