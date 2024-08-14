LOOK: Carlos Yulo's 100-square-meter McKinley condo with 4 smart TVs, 2 balconies

Inside the P32-million three-bedroom McKinley Hill condominium given to double gold Olympic medallist Carlos Yulo by real estate giant Megaworld Corp.

MANILA, Philippines — Double gold Olympic medalist Carlos Yulo was all smiles as he was toured around his new P32-million three-bedroom fully furnished condominium in McKinley Hill, Taguig.

The Olympian visited the first of his two promised real estate prizes as part of his millions-worth of incentives after winning two golds for the men's floor and men's vault events in Artistic Gymnastics. The other real estate property is a P6 million house and lot package in Nasugbu, Batangas.

"The 100-square-meter condo unit is fully-furnished and designed with home appliances such as refrigerator, microwave oven, four-burner cooktop with oven, washing and drying machines, four smart televisions, and even a game console, which Carlos can enjoy even with his friends and family during free time," Megaworld wrote on its Facebook post earlier today.

The real estate giant revealed that Yulo's upgraded condo has two balconies that can be accessed from the living room and master's bedroom. It offers a view of the township and the whole property.

To give Yulo's unit a touch of the champion, the real estate commissioned an artist to make a custom-made nesting coffee table "that bears a replica of the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games."

Yulo's three-bedroom unit also has its own maid’s room with toilet and bath and its own parking slot.

Megaworld upgraded his incentive after Yulo won his second gold the night after his first gold during the men's floor event. He was initially promised a P24-million two-bedroom unit.

Apart from the fully-furnished condo, Megaworld also gave a special leaf art and P3 million cash reward.

The Olympian champion has been raking cash and non-cash incentives after winning the Philippines' historic double gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RELATED: LIST: Carlos Yulo's prizes after double gold wins at Paris Olympics 2024