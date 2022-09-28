^

'Tignan natin': Kim Chiu not closing door to sexy roles

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 1:20pm
'Tignan natin': Kim Chiu not closing door to sexy roles
Real life couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the premiere night of their movie "Always."
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is not closing the door to sexy roles in movies.

In an interview with the media during the premiere night of her movie “Always” with real-life sweetheart Xian Lim, Kim was asked if she is ready to do daring roles. 

“Matured, mas matured. Tignan natin. Depende naman sa story,” Kim answered.  

“Parang itong 'Always' ano lang 'to, kalma lang,” she added. 

Produced by Viva Films, Kim and Xian star in the  Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean romantic movie “Always,” showing in cinemas today. 

The original K-movie starred Korean film and TV stars So Ji-sub ("Oh My Venus," "Doctor Lawyer") and Han Hyo-joo ("Dong Yi," "Happiness"). The movie has several adaptations from different countries like Turkey, India and Japan.

“Always” is a romantic drama about two people with different outlooks in life, both damaged by the cruelties of the world — one physically and the other emotionally. 

One faithful night brings the two lead characters together as Anna (Kim), a blind woman who often hangs out in a parking booth, finds out that it now has a new attendant, a former boxer and a mysterious, sad-looking man named Lino (Xian). Despite Lino’s dismissive attitude, Anna stays and even goes back nights after to hang out at Lino’s parking booth. Through shared snacks and Anna’s warm presence, Lino’s walls begin to crumble. He starts to open up and be at ease with Anna, a feeling he has not felt in a long time. 

As each day passes, Lino becomes more protective and caring of Anna. They start to feel something more for each other, and their blossoming romance starts to flourish. But Lino’s dark past catches up with him, and it becomes a hindrance to their relationship. 

"Always" is adapted into a screenplay by award-winning writer Mel Mendoza-Del Rosario and directed by Dado C. Lumibao. 

XIAN LIM AND KIM CHIU
Philstar
