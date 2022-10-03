'Baka kasuhan mo po ako': Kim Chiu declines to comment on Vhong Navarro's case

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu declined to comment on her “It’s Showtime” co-host Vhong Navarro’s absence on the show.

In an interview with the media during the launch of her endorsement of Lifestrong Hairfix, Philstar.com asked how she and the rest of the cast of the noontime show are coping without Navarro, who is currently detained for the rape case filed against him by model Deniece Cornejo.

“Ay ano po yan. Baka kasuhan mo po ako,” Kim answered.

“Ikaw ang magkakaso sa akin. Hindi huwag 'yon, huwag 'yon,” she laughed.

Kim's new endorsement, Lifestrong Hairfix, is a Do-It-Yourself hair care solution that offers hair essentials, treatments, color, styling and general merchandise that come in handy, travel-friendly sachets.

Lifestrong Marketing Inc., the company behind Hairfix, is a Filipino business engaged in distributing and marketing of personal care products since 2008.

Company founders, Lance Lee and Margaret Lee, said they envisioned it be a Filipino brand with quality consumer products that tackles the needs and wants of the global market in health, beauty and wellness.

As the mind behind Hairfix, General Manager Margaret Lee, who is also a Registered Pharmacist, quit working for a retail and pharmaceutical company after five years. She opted to venture into business — thus, the birth of Hairfix.

