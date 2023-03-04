A new achievement for rose

The well-respected and ultra-hardworking Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong was one of the recipients of the University of the Philippines (UP) Gawad Oblation Award during the awarding ceremony held at the Ang Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman in Quezon City. The university president gives the prestigious distinction to UP’s alumni and supporters who have rendered “extraordinary service with or in the name of UP.”

This second edition of the Gawad Oblation had 38 recipients, while the first edition held in 2017 had 14 recipients. Seen in the photo with Rose (right) are former UP vice president for public affairs Dr. Elena Pernia and former UP president lawyer Danilo Concepcion.