Vicki Belo lights up 'Queen Bee' Christmas treeÂ 

Vicki Belo lights up 'Queen Bee' Christmas tree

Vicki Belo tapped Stephen Brown and his Glitterville Studios to design and put up her pastel, glittery Christmas tree this year.

MANILA, Philippines — It's all glitter and pastel with giant ornaments for Vicki Belo's Christmas tree this year.

The celebrity doctor-to-the-stars has yet again tapped the talent of Stephen Brown and his Glitterville Studios to create what he calls the "Queen Bee Belo" Christmas tree.

"Glitterville trees are iconic because of all the beautiful, colorful giant things that we put on the Christmas tree," said Brown in the Instagram video uploaded on his and Belo's accounts.

The celebrity doctor was flying to Singapore when Brown and his team were working on the giant Christmas tree.

The Queen Bee Belo tree is a golden gigantic tree surrounded by pink and white lights. It is adorned with mini pine trees and huge versions of pastel cakes. Below it are colorful and shiny Christmas boxes.

Brown and Glitterville Studios has been putting up Belo's trees in the past years. Glitters and pastels are the common themes of all his works as these are his brand's trademark.

