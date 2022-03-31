Women's Month: Davao-based artist Tanya Gaisano Lee introduces home decorative art trays

MANILA, Philippines — Davao-based artist Tanya Gaisano Lee, known for her erotic art and dynamism with her use of vibrant colors and patterns, embarks on a new journey as an artist and shares her vision by making her vibrant pieces available via decorative art trays.

“I felt inspired to have art trays because I wanted not only to be part of the aesthetic on the walls of some homes but to also have a utilitarian piece that could be available to more people,” the artist shared in an official statement.

Tanya first entered the local art scene in 2014. She presented black and white patterns which, with their simplicity, evoked a sense of promise as to the artistry that is to come.

Four years later, Tanya held her first solo exhibit at the Crucible Gallery in Manila with a show titled, “Beyond Nude.”

The exhibit showcased Tanya’s strong, artistic voice – not only in her choice of subject, which many may have considered taboo, but also in her vivid interpretation.

“I believe our craft is largely influenced by our own experiences – mine certainly are,” mused Tanya, who added that her frequent travels in the past had also enabled her to be exposed to foreign arts and cultures.

The beautiful places and characters she’s seen and met have served as inspiration, though what makes her artwork distinct is her decidedly non-conventional approach to depicting any subject.

“The themes that I use in my art vary – I will focus on people on some works, animals on another. I also present landscapes differently; my abstract is my interpretation of an aerial view of the land or the horizon,” shared Tanya. “But whatever theme I decide to use, I try to imbue it with a unique or intricate element, something that would elevate it from the traditional.”

Her progression from her earlier works to her more recent pieces show a deftness of hand that elevates such a simple tool.

She explored other materials she’d used to. “I use acrylic paint and ink -- ink is for my patterns, and then a technical pen of varying nib widths. For textures, I have my own experimental add-ins such as glass beads and others."

The diversity of materials, she enthused, helps bring another level of depth to her artwork.

Currently, the art trays are Tanya’s way to touch lives by punctuating their home decors. One can order a two-piece set and select from three size dimensions: small (12in x8in), medium (14in x 9in), and large (15in x 10in).

“This is an exciting new direction for me as I start this home line and bring my art closer to people. The artworks I chose for the decorative trays are my rendition of the Madonna and Child, vivid rooster, and the colorful peacock,” she shared.

“The inspiration behind Madonna and child was a struggle for me to elicit this tender type of emotion despite the bold colors and textures. Living in a catholic country and coming from a Catholic school, it seemed inevitable that I would pursue a religious/faith based project at one point. While the rooster is one of my favorite subjects to paint.

“It’s ingrained in our culture and traditions. I love expressing myself through the colors of its feathers and the texture of the red crown. Making the peacock was a challenge for me because I had to use every single color I had in one painting. It is a burst of vibrancy that had deeper meanings as well, a symbol of respect and honor, values that we would like to invite into our home."

According to her, she plans to create more and expand available designs for the line in the coming months. These will be available at her official Instagram page.