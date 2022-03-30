Rufa Mae Quinto shares glimpse of new Manila home

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto gave a glimpse of her new home in the Philippines.

In her Instagram account, Rufa posted photos of her white and gray-themed house, showing her kitchen, living room, dining area and entertainment room.

“Hello to our new house in the Philippines! After more than 2 years, nakita din kita,” she captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Diana Zubiri and Michelle Madrigal congratulated Rufa on her new home.

“Congratulations," Dianna wrote in the comment section.

“Omg lipat ka na ba ulit ng Manila? Beautiful home!" Michelle commented.

Rufa came back to the country after flying to the United States in 2020 with daughter Athena to spend time with partner Trevor under COVID-19 lockdown.

Last week, she spent time with her daughter in a hotel in Manila.

“Nadama ko din muli ang Init ng weather ng Pilipinas… damahan na! swimming nemen dyan guysh! Favorite Kong gawin. Go go go! Todo na to!” she wrote.

