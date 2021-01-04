Kris Aquino shares 5 home organizing hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Tired of being locked down in your same old cocoon?

If you looking for tips to reorganize your house this 2021, Kris Aquino just might help you.

The TV host and actress is on the process of moving to a new house to be nearer her elder siblings, Pinky, Ballsy and Viel, though she said she's not doing a good job at keeping the location secret because she's not supposed to say that she is moving.

But since she has now revealed the supposed secret, Kris shared a few tips that you might want to consider while at home, whether you are organizing or reorganizing your stuff for a less-stress 2021.

1. Label your things.

This might not be easy, but Kris said it works as it helps things to be easily found.

"I love labeling everything. Parang everything I own has a label," she told Philstar.com in a recent exclusive interview for Shopee.

2. Invest in storage boxes.

She likes things to be in order, thus, she puts them in labeled acrylic and plastic boxes in different sizes.

3. Arrange your things by color.

Although she admits most of her stuff is pink, Kris has many things in different colors, a fact that is given as she is exposed to do many activities and functions as part of her job. She advised to arrange your color-coded stuff "like a rainbow" so they can easily be spotted in your rack or closet.

4. Categorize!

This goes hand-in-hand with labeling. When your stuff is categorized, it will be easier to find. For example, she has a designated rack for her clothes that need alteration. She would immediately know that these need her attention so these may be sent to the tailor or repair services immediately.

5. Find inspiration.

For inspiration, Kris admitted that she currently watches "Get Organized with The Home Edit" on Netflix for her next home, for which she envisions a minimalist vibe.

