Albatross advocates for proper sanitation with World Toilet Day donations

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of World Toilet Day, Albatross, a household name in air care in the Philippines, is taking action to support better sanitation for Filipinos. Recognizing that proper sanitation is a human right, Albatross is committed to fostering clean, safe toilet facilities nationwide.

Since its initiation in 2013 by the United Nations, World Toilet Day has inspired leaders worldwide to advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ensuring adequate and equitable sanitation for all. Yet, the numbers tell a stark story. Today, 3.6 billion people globally still lack proper sanitation, 20 million people don’t have access to basic sanitary facilities, and 8 million Filipinos practice open defecation, with this practice of unsafe sanitation that can harm health and pollute the environment. Proper sanitation facilities are essential to protect both dignity and public health.

This year, Albatross addressed this critical issue in the Philippines, contributing to a cleaner, safer society. As part of its 2024 initiative, Albatross donated toilet cleaning essentials to various communities and institutions including Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) city jails in the National Capital Region, Madrasah Muslim schools in Metro Manila, family toilets in Sitio Sapang Munti Ipo Watershed (Norzagaray, Bulacan), and municipalities in Pasacao and Bombon, Camarines Sur.

Albatross provided products tailored to boost the hygiene and sustainability of toilet facilities: Albatross Toilet Bowl Cleaners, Albatross Deodorizers, and Gleam Liquid Sosa. These products help to ensure that toilets in these communities are not just accessible but hygienic, contributing to safer environments and a healthier future.

“This initiative is about more than donating products—it’s about empowering communities,” says Neogin Evangelista, president and general manager of PHILUSA Corporation, the maker of Albatross.

“Good sanitation practices begin with having the right tools, and we hope our contribution will inspire healthier hygiene habits that benefit everyone.”

Aligned with Manila Water Foundation, Albatross’s World Toilet Day efforts reinforce its commitment to making sanitation safe, peaceful and protected for every Filipino. This partnership underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering individuals and supporting efforts that make sanitation accessible and reliable for everyone.

Albatross’s initiative for World Toilet Day is a call to action for all Filipinos. It’s a reminder that sanitation is more than just access to toilets; it’s about upholding dignity and promoting well-being. With this move, Albatross hopes to inspire others—individuals, communities and organizations—to join them in advocating for better sanitation. By coming together and investing in clean facilities, all can contribute to a healthier, safer and more equitable society, ensuring that sanitation is a privilege and a protected right for all. #WorldToiletDay #MWFWTD2024 #Albatross

Follow Albatross on social media to stay updated on their initiatives and learn more about their products: Facebook: @AlbatrossPH, Instagram: @Albatross_PH

Editor’s Note: This press release from Albatross is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.