A Christmas symphony in blue and silver

The colors reflect the hotel’s aspirations for brighter days ahead and a serene holiday spirit for its valued guests and community. Blue embodies tranquility and trust, while silver represents elegance and celebration—a perfect harmony to welcome the most wonderful time of the year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Heritage Hotel Manila officially ushered in the holiday season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, held last November 14. Guests and partners gathered in the hotel’s elegant lobby to witness the illumination of a grand tree adorned in a stunning motif of blue and silver, symbolizing peace, hope and the joy of togetherness this season brings.

The colors reflect the hotel’s aspirations for brighter days ahead and a serene holiday spirit for its valued guests and community. Blue embodies tranquility and trust, while silver represents elegance and celebration—a perfect harmony to welcome the most wonderful time of the year.

With the general manager of The Heritage Hotel Manila, Farid Alain Schoucair, the Christmas lighting ceremony was also graced by Pasay Rep. Antonino Calixto, Pasay chief of staff Peter Pardo and celebrity and theatre actress Angel Raymundo.

Photo release (From Left) Pasay chief of staff Peter Pardo, Angel Raymundo, Rep. Antonino Calixto and THHM general manager Farid Schoucair

This year’s event not only celebrated the spirit of Christmas but also reaffirmed The Heritage Hotel Manila’s commitment to creating memorable moments for all. The shining tree will continue to grace the lobby throughout the holiday season, offering guests a warm reminder of joy and unity.

For more updates on our festive activities and holiday promotions, follow us on our FB page https://www.facebook.com/TheHeritageHotelManila

Editor’s Note: This press release from The Heritage Hotel Manila is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.