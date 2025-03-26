Empowered to play outside: Womenâ€™s Month adventure in Cebu

Empowered to play outside: Women’s Month adventure in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — Adventurous women from all over the country gathered in Catmon, Cebu, for an exhilarating summit to sea adventure in celebration of Women’s Month.

The All Women’s Climb is an annual project of the Mountaineering Federation of the Philippines, an umbrella organization of various mountaineering groups nationwide. This year, it was hosted by the Cebu Outdoor Adventure Team, with Teva lending its support.

A total of 61 participants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao joined the adventure, with the majority coming from Cebu. The three-day event commenced with a welcome program at the Catmon municipal hall, where participants registered, attended a briefing, and underwent health checks to ensure they were fit for the challenge ahead.

At around lunch, the women were transported by truck to the jump-off point, located an hour from the town center. The trek to the campsite spanned two to three hours, winding through farmland and beginning with a gradual ascent before turning steeper.

By dusk, the participants arrived at the campsite, an open clearing with panoramic views of northern Cebu, the sea, and surrounding mountains. After pitching their tents and preparing dinner, they gathered around for an evening of shared stories and camaraderie. A highlight of the night was a raffle featuring Teva sandals.

Winners received the Hurricane XLT2, a modern rendition of Teva’s classic sport sandal. With durable recycled straps and a supportive midsole, it provides stability and comfort for any outdoor pursuit. Lightweight yet robust, this sandal offers optimal grip on uneven terrain, making it a go-to choice for both trail and urban exploration.

Teva has been inspiring adventurers worldwide to play outside since creating the world’s first sport sandal. Ideal for the women climbers' summit to sea journey, it provides the support and comfort needed for their adventure.

The following day, the women set off on a hike to Torre Peak, the summit of Mt. Kapayas. The ascent began with a 20-minute trek to the final jump-off point, followed by a steep 45-minute climb through muddy, forested trails. Before the last push, climbers attended a safety briefing to prepare for the most technical section—a 15-minute maneuver over jagged coral rocks.

Torre Peak stands at 780 meters above sea level and is Cebu’s second-highest summit. It is a designated Key Biodiversity Area, crucial for the survival of various species. Historically, Mt. Kapayas played a strategic role during the Philippine-American War in 1899, serving as a revolutionary stronghold.

After descending from the summit, participants made their way to J&L Huyohoy Beach Resort, where they were welcomed with a well-earned dinner featuring Catmon’s famed lechon, live reggae music and a night of celebration.

On the final day, the adventure continued as participants were treated to free stand-up paddleboarding lessons, rounding out a memorable Women’s Month celebration filled with challenge, adventure and sisterhood.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Teva is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.