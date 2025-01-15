Asian Hospital kicks off 2025 with ‘High Five para sa 2025’

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) welcomed 2025 with its much-anticipated annual tradition, rallying employees, doctors and staff under the banner of “High Five para sa 2025.” The vibrant event served as a platform to celebrate past achievements and unveil ambitious goals for the future.

Atty. Joey Torres, AHMC human resources director, opened the program by introducing the hospital's newest leaders: Dr. Carmen Nievera, chief medical officer, and Frank Vibar, chief information technology officer. Their appointments mark a significant step in strengthening AHMC’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services.

AHMC leadership team

The meaning behind the ‘High Five’

During the event, Dr. Beaver Tamesis, president and CEO, captivated the audience as he unveiled the essence of “High Five para sa 2025.” He explained that the initiative represents five transformative milestones that will shape the future of Asian Hospital and Medical Center.

The first milestone is the hospital’s pursuit of its fifth Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, a testament to its commitment to maintaining global standards in patient care and safety. Dr. Tamesis highlighted how this achievement would solidify AHMC’s reputation as a premier healthcare institution.

Next, he shared the exciting plan to expand AHMC’s reach with the opening of the Asian Health and Medical Clinics, which will provide high-quality outpatient services to cater to the growing needs of the community.

Another significant milestone is the Inauguration of The Learning Institute by Asian Hospital, envisioned as a hub for medical innovation, education and training. Dr. Tamesis emphasized the institute’s role in fostering groundbreaking research and empowering healthcare professionals.

Tamesis also announced the arrival of CyberKnife, a cutting-edge technology that is the first of its kind in the Philippines and will be officially launched to the public by May 2025, exclusively available at Asian Hospital.

Finally, he introduced the Atherosclerosis and Ate Rose Campaign, a crucial public awareness initiative designed to educate the community about atherosclerosis prevention and treatment. The campaign underscores AHMC’s dedication to promoting wellness and empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward wellness.

AHMC president and CEO Dr. Beaver Tamesis

Each element of the “High Five” symbolizes AHMC’s ambitious vision for the future, rooted in its mission to deliver world-class healthcare while championing innovation and community well-being. The announcement was met with resounding applause, reflecting the shared excitement and commitment of the AHMC family.

Spotlight on the Ate Rose Campaign

AHMC also unveiled the Ate Rose Campaign, an educational initiative aimed at raising public awareness about atherosclerosis, a condition that can lead to serious cardiovascular diseases. The campaign is spearheaded by its newly announced ambassador, Kuya Kim Atienza, a trusted public figure known for his advocacy for health and wellness.

To complement this initiative, Hennesy Lou Miranda, marketing and patient experience director, introduced the Ate Rose Card—an atherosclerosis package designed to make early detection and treatment more accessible to patients.

A unified commitment to healthcare excellence

The “High Five para sa 2025” kickoff reflected AHMC’s unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare standards, fostering innovation, and promoting community health. The enthusiasm and energy of AHMC’s employees and leaders during the event highlighted the hospital's collective commitment to achieving these bold milestones.

With its renewed focus and clear vision, Asian Hospital and Medical Center is poised to make 2025 a remarkable year in its journey toward excellence and innovation in healthcare.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Asian Hospital and Medical Center. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.