Belle Mariano, Bianca Gonzalez lead Christmas wellness campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Gonzalez and Belle Mariano led the celebration of giving and the conversation on the importance of hygiene and well-being even amid the festive season.

The host and the popular actress were part of wellness brand Sanicare's event recently held in SM North Edsa in Quezon City.

Centered on the theme “Sharing the Care,” the celebration reflected the brand’s commitment to fostering community, love, and togetherness — values deeply rooted in Filipino Christmas traditions.

Bianca and Belle led the Care Conversations segment, sharing their personal experiences and insights on the importance of hygiene and well-being, especially during the festive season.

The event also marked the launch of the brand’s limited edition holiday-themed tissue boxes, inspired by the cherished Filipino tradition of caroling.

“Our holiday-themed tissue boxes are a celebration of Filipino Christmas traditions, capturing the warmth and joy of the season,” said Jazel Ramos-Yeo, Sanicare’s Marketing Communications Manager.

A special meet-and-greet session with Belle added a personal touch to the event, showcasing the brand’s focus on meaningful connections. Her heartfelt interaction with fans underscored Sanicare’s commitment to fostering relationships and bringing care to every aspect of the celebration.

The Carols of Care event reinforced the brand's mission to “care it forward,” reminding the public that Christmas is not just a nostalgic memory but an opportunity to celebrate the present and create meaningful moments.

The limited-edition holiday-themed tissue boxes are now available in stores nationwide.

RELATED: Belle Mariano grateful to work with Disney for ‘Moana 2’ theme song