Courage in cancer: Patients, caregivers and advocacy groups unite to strengthen cancer care community

Dr. Beatrice Tiangco (right) brings on stage Franz Kevin De Jesus (left), a son to a lung cancer patient, to speak about how they are battling cancer together as a family.

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, there were nearly 200,000 new cancer cases in 2022.¹ Cancer remains to be the third leading cause of death in the country.² As more and more people are diagnosed each year, it becomes all the more important to strengthen and improve access to early detection, quality care, and support.

This is why patients, caregivers, health leaders, and advocates came together recently to share their experiences and champion collective efforts towards transforming cancer care through innovation and collaboration. Influential voices in the healthcare community shared exciting projects during the forum to help broaden and strengthen cancer care services in the Philippines.

The gathering also sought to advocate for better care and policy change, with the participation of keynote speaker Walter Bacareza, PhilHealth’s Area Vice President for Northern and Central Luzon and Concurrent Vice President for NCR and Southern Luzon. Bacareza detailed the agency’s nationwide cancer care plans, such as the Z Benefits package that covers treatments for catastrophic illnesses.

The PhilHealth official also emphasized the importance of working with the rest of the healthcare ecosystem. “No single entity can solve the complexity of cancer care alone, that’s why collaboration is the key. We need the joint effort of government, healthcare providers, NGOs, the academic sector, and patients themselves.”

(From Left) Dr. Marvin Mendoza, medical oncologist and program emcee; Walter Bacareza, area vice president, PhilHealth; Jing Castañeda, journalist and program emcee; Dr. Josephine Tolentino, president of Philippine Society of Medical Oncology; Dr. Beatrice Tiangco, member of the National Integrated Cancer Control Council; Carmen Auste, VP of Cancer Coalition Philippines; Karen Villanueva, president of Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations; Nikoy de Guzman, president, ICanServe Foundation; Dr. Cyril Tolosa, medical affairs director, AstraZeneca; Sharon Chang - Oncology business unit head; Frank Kevin De Jesus, son and caregiver to a cancer patient

Dr. Beatrice Tiangco, member of the National Integrated Cancer Control Council, also served as the day's keynote speaker and shared lessons learned since the inception of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA)³. Dr. Tiangco, who is also the co-founder of Cancer CARE Registry and Research Philippines Foundation Inc. and consultant director of the Augusto Sarmiento Cancer Institute of The Medical City, underscored the importance of pushing for localized, hospital-based cancer registry in the country—instead of relying on data from other regions.

“Kailangan po tayong gumamit ng sarili nating data para makilala po natin nang mas maigi ang sariling nating mga pasyente,” said Dr. Tiangco, who also pushed for a harmonized registry that spans the entire nation. She says this can elevate treatments through precision medicine. “We want to give treatments that are truly personalized for each individual patient, and we cannot do that if we do not have data.”

In a panel discussion focused on multi-patient programs, patient advocacy groups like the Cancer Coalition Philippines (CCPH), ICanServe Foundation, and Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) alongside the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO) were also in attendance to share their patient-centric initiatives.

Dr. Rogelio Velasco, highlighted how the PSMO is bringing cancer care closer to the communities through their Outreach Committee, of which he is chairperson. Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, founding president of ICanServe Foundation, elaborated on their own community-focused program called Ating Dibdibin. Both the PSMO and ICanServe initiatives are focused on teaching early breast cancer intervention techniques.

Karen Villanueva, president of PAPO, touted their organization’s vision anchored on: pushing for patient rights, pushing for a more effective implementation of the Universal Healthcare Law, and amplifying patient voices in policy-making. Alistair White, deputy head of mission of the UK Embassy, shared their nation’s breakthroughs as they focused on early intervention.

Johan Lennefalk, commissioner of business of the Swedish Embassy, shared the esteemed Cancer Care System of Sweden that the Philippines can aspire to emulate. Sweden is among the best worldwide in terms of five-year cancer survival rate: 90% in breast cancer, 95% in prostate cancer, and 70% in bowel cancer. Lennefalk attributed this to their nation’s screening programs—backed by their government’s prioritization of health. “We made significant investments into cancer care, as 11% of our GDP (gross domestic product) is spent on health.”

(From Left) Dr. Marvin Mendoza; Jing Castañeda; Dr. Rogelio Velasco, chairperson, Outreach Committee, PSMO; Alistair White, deputy head of mission, UK Embassy; Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, founding president, ICanServe Foundation; Karen Villanueva, president, PAPO; Walter Bacareza, area vice president, PhilHealth; Dr. Cyril Tolosa, medical affairs director, AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Medical Affairs director Dr. Cyril Tolosa welcomed attendees by emphasizing AstraZeneca’s commitment to patient care. “Our relentless pursuit of scientific breakthroughs and patient-centric approaches forms the cornerstone of our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer,” said Dr. Tolosa. “We are willing and eager to partner with patient groups and policymakers in accelerating our vision to transform cancer care—especially as aligned with the 12 promises of the NICCA Law—working towards better access to screening, diagnosis and innovative treatment for every patient.”

The forum provided a platform for patients, like 64-year-old Lorenzo Rue, who shared his recent win against lung cancer. “Lahat po yata ng laboratory pinagdaanan ko. Nitong October, lumabas nang clear [ang baga ko]. Wala nang nakita ang doktor ko.” Rue was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.

Judge Ma. Cristina Laderas-Maguinao, herself a cancer patient, took time to appreciate the caregivers. “I know it’s difficult to have cancer, but it’s also difficult to care for someone who has cancer. Kapag okay sila, okay tayo kasi mayroon tayong katuwang.”

Carmen Auste, CEO of Cancer Warriors Foundation and VP of Cancer Coalition Philippines, exhorted to the audience the importance of rest, seeking help, and self-care to both the patient and the caregiver. “Dapat siguraduhin ninyo pong ginagawa ninyo ‘yung mga bagay na nakakapagpasaya sa inyo. Para bukas tayo ay makapagpatuloy. Mayroon tayong buhay pagkatapos ng cancer.”

Editor’s Note: This press release from AstraZeneca is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.