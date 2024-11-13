Asian Hospital and Medical Center launches new infusion and transplant facility

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) proudly inaugurated its new 9th-floor facility in Tower 2, dedicated to infusion and transplant services, further strengthening its commitment to advanced healthcare.

The event welcomed esteemed guests, including AHMC president and CEO, Dr. Beaver Tamesis, Metro Pacific Health Group CEO, Dr. Harish Pillai, and Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, among other distinguished stakeholders.

This facility is here to uplift patient care and support the journey to better health for those needing specialized infusion and transplant services. With compassionate care and dedicated nursing support at its heart, the center offers a warm, restorative environment where patients feel comforted and encouraged through every step of their recovery journey.

“Let's make people comfortable. Let's give them a welcoming and receiving atmosphere and location where they can relax, recuperate, and recover from whatever they're going through. So this is where we are today,” Dr. Tamesis said.

“So my deepest gratitude, of course, to all of our people in Asian who put their minds, their hearts, their efforts to making this happen,” he added.

Photo Release (From left) Albert Benjamin Custodio, Franklin Vibar, Dr. Beaver Tamesis, Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Dr. Corazon Ngelangel, Dr. Carol Buhain, Dr. Harish Pillai, Dr. Jose Acuin, Dr. Eunice Cutillar, Angelita Laborte, and Melissa De Leon

Mayor Biazon added, “In an ideal world, there is no pain, there is no hurt, there is no illness. But it's not a perfect world, so what we can do really is just put in all our best efforts to make it easier and more comfortable for people who are suffering. And I am really happy and impressed that Asian Hospital has put in an investment into this facility, which would not just provide physical healing, which is very important, but most of all the emotional, the comfort in the emotions as they go through this process of treating their illness.”

For more details, contact the AHMC Info Hub at (02) 8771-9000, local 5913.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Asian Hospital and Medical Center. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.