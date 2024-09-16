Belo Medical Group celebrates 34 years of excellence with launch of flagship clinic Nexa

MANILA, Philippines — As Belo Medical Group commemorates its 34th anniversary, the company proudly unveils its most groundbreaking achievement: Belo Nexa.

Led by visionary founder and CEO, Dr. Vicki Belo, alongside the modern and bold approach of Dr. Hayden Kho Jr., managing director, this new flagship clinic, surgicenter and lifestyle hub stands as a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and medical care. Together, they are crafting a narrative that is as much about the future as it is about the present.

“Nexa stands for the next level in beauty, a leap into the future, and a nexus where all our innovations converge. It embodies our dedication to expanding the possibilities in aesthetics and medical care,” Kho shared.

“Our vision for Nexa goes beyond our doors. It’s our contribution to medical tourism, offering a world-class experience unparalleled in the Philippines. We aspire to make every visit to Nexa a symbol of the excellence and hospitality our country is known for—something we can all take pride in as Filipinos,” he added.

Dra. Belo and Kho have always expressed their love for the Philippines, infusing their pride into the design and details of Belo’s 15 branches nationwide. Nexa is the ultimate manifestation of this commitment, positioning Belo as a global leader in medical aesthetics.

At Belo Nexa, cutting edge technology meets unparalleled artistry. Designed by the inimitable Budji Layug, the facility is a feast for the senses, adorned with exquisite artworks sourced from around the globe.

But what truly sets Belo Nexa apart is its exclusivity: it offers treatments not available anywhere else in the country, and in some cases, not even in the region.

As Kho put it, "Nexa is the birthplace of 'BELOVerse,' which was conceptualized as early as 2019 during the launch of our ‘New Phase, New Face’ campaign. In this new space for beauty and innovation, we explore uncharted territories, intensify our medical expertise and create opportunities to elevate the lives of everyone within our orbit.”

The flagship clinic is poised to welcome thousands of local and international patients. Early visitors have already hailed Nexa as the best and most beautiful they’ve seen in the world, cementing its status as a global icon of beauty and excellence.

“Belo Nexa isn’t just a place—it’s a beacon, showcasing what beauty and excellence truly mean. It’s time for Belo to step into its own universe,” Kho concluded.

Belo Nexa is currently in its soft launch phase this August, located at One Ayala Mall, 1 Ayala Ave, Makati City.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Belo Medical Group. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

