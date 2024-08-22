Ashanti confirms birth of 1st child with Nelly

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ashanti confirmed she has given birth to her first child with husband and fellow artist Nelly, a boy named Kareem Kenkaide Hayes or KK.

The artist posted on her Instagram account photos of herself wearing postpartum underwear, over a month since she gave birth.

"Funny how life’s plans aren't…always on time.. lol. I've been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!" Ashanti said. "I'm so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby."

This is Ashanti's first child while Nelly has five. He has two kids with ex Channetta Valentine and adopted his sister Jackie Donahue's children after she passed away in 2005 due to leukemia.

Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003 and began dating soon after. They broke up after a decade of an on-and-off relationship but got back together last year.

The couple shared last December that they were expecting a baby. They wed in a private ceremony in the same month. Ashanti confirmed her pregnancy last April.

RELATED: Nelly, Ashanti engaged; expecting 1st baby