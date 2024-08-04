Donna Cruz's son graduates magna cum laude in medical biology

Cian Larrazabal (left). Right photo shows formerly active singer-actress Donna Cruz with her husband Dr. Yong Larrazabal and their kids Cian, Gio and Belle.

MANILA, Philippines — Donna Cruz's son, Cian, graduated magna cum laude in medical biology.

Donna's husband, Dr. Potenciano "Yong" Larrazabal, posted about their son's feat on his Instagram.

"My boy is graduating Magna Cum Laude today! I couldn’t be any prouder. Cian is finishing his Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Biology today. Congratulations, son!" said the Cebu opthalmologist and laser eye surgeon.

He added that he and his wife Donna, who was formerly active as a singer-actress, are beaming with pride with their son's academic achievement.

Apart from congratulating Cian, the doctor also reminded him to take his honors as an inspiration to serve the community.

"May you continue to do great so you may do good to others. Remember that every accomplishment is not only ours to celebrate but also for others to benefit from. May your degree be more than just a piece of paper. I hope it also serves as a call to be there for the community," Larrazabal ended his Instagram post.

Donna married the Cebu doctor in 1998. They have three children, namely, Cian, Belle and Gio.

The couple post their family activities on their respective Instagram accounts. Among their latest posts are their visit to the shooting sites of hit Korean drama "Crash Landing On You" in Switzerland.

