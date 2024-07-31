Juliana Gomez graduates cum laude from UP; Richard Gomez says Juliana's smarts 'nakuha sa nanay'

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres' daughter Juliana has graduated as cum laude from the University of the Philippines (UP).

Juliana has now a degree in Public Administration.

Richard was one proud father to Juliana as he posted an Instagram reel showing his daughter wearing her UP Sablay and medal.

“I vividly remember your first day in school as a young child. I drove you to your school near the house, you were in a white shirt and jeans in rubber shoes,” he said.

“Look at you now all grown up and a college graduate in Public Administration at the UP Diliman and a Cum Laude,” he added.

Richard then congratulated his daughter.

“Mom and I are so proud of you. Mom was in tears going up the stage. My eyes were in tears too when I went back to my seat as things sank into my head and realized how time flies so fast,” he said.

“Go on and make things better and beautiful,” he added.

In an interview with Pilipino Star Ngayon's Salve Asis last month, Richard mentioned that Juliana will then take up Masters in Public Administration, also in UP.

“I’m happy na graduate na si Juliana, and nag-enroll siya sa Master’s course niya. D'un pa rin sa UP mag-Master siya on Public Administration.

“I’m very happy na she’s graduating Cum Laude. Kanino pa nagmamana, siyempre! Ang talino nakukuha sa nanay!” Gomez quipped.

He, however, cannot say yet if Juliana took up Public Adminstration to follow his and Lucy's footsteps as politicians.

“Hindi naman namin sinabi sa kanya na maghanda ka. Pero she really wanted Public Administration. Siguro ‘yun ang nakikita niya sa amin. Nu'ng time na sa Congress pa si Lucy, ako naman ang mayor. Ngayon si Lucy naman ang mayor.

“Magaling si Juliana sa tao. ‘Yun ang nakikita ko sa kanya. Marunong mag-public speaking ‘yun,” added Richard.

In her own Instagram post, Juliana thanked UP for the honor.

“Isang karangalan ang maging Iskolar-Atleta ng Bayan. Maraming salamat sa pagkakataon na ito, UP! Mahal na mahal kita. #Sablay2024," she said.

