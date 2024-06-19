How Marian Rivera keeps kids protected amid change of weather

MANILA, Philippines — Even as she reigns supreme as the "Kapuso Primetime Queen," Marian Rivera-Dantes still considers being a mother as her greatest blessing.

“Time, please slow down! I’m not ready for my babies to grow up so quickly #TimeFlies #CherishEveryMoments,” the movie box-office queen posted on her socials.

At the 50th anniversary of Ceelin, “the unparalleled and most trusted immunity partner of moms for their kids,” Marian shared her wonderful and challenging experiences as a doting mom to Zia and Sixto.

Marian is the ambassadress for the vitamin brand for several years running, and she swears by its health benefits as it caters to the unique needs of Filipino children with its range of drops, syrup, chewable, and gummy formats.

A grand celebration was held for the brand’s golden year at the Unilab Bayanihan Center in Mandaluyong City on May 17. One of the pressing concerns that was discussed about whether to let kids do activities outdoors or indoors.

The star of the “My Guardian Angel” shared her thoughts: