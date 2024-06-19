How Marian Rivera keeps kids protected amid change of weather
MANILA, Philippines — Even as she reigns supreme as the "Kapuso Primetime Queen," Marian Rivera-Dantes still considers being a mother as her greatest blessing.
“Time, please slow down! I’m not ready for my babies to grow up so quickly #TimeFlies #CherishEveryMoments,” the movie box-office queen posted on her socials.
At the 50th anniversary of Ceelin, “the unparalleled and most trusted immunity partner of moms for their kids,” Marian shared her wonderful and challenging experiences as a doting mom to Zia and Sixto.
Marian is the ambassadress for the vitamin brand for several years running, and she swears by its health benefits as it caters to the unique needs of Filipino children with its range of drops, syrup, chewable, and gummy formats.
A grand celebration was held for the brand’s golden year at the Unilab Bayanihan Center in Mandaluyong City on May 17. One of the pressing concerns that was discussed about whether to let kids do activities outdoors or indoors.
The star of the “My Guardian Angel” shared her thoughts:
“OK ako [to let kids play outdoors]. Pero, to be honest, 50-50 ako. Why? OK ako outdoors kasi alam ko mas marami sila matutunan. Pero sa weather kasi ngayon, depends pa rin if we go outdoors. Siguro tayo mga parents, titignan natin kung OK ba etong oras na ‘to lumabas?
“Baka ‘yung anak ko tirik ang araw, gusto maglaro ng basketball.’Ah, anak, sandali, baka pwede natin gawin na [at a later time]?’ So very mindful kami mag-asawa sa paglabos sa init lalo na ngayon.
“Syempre maganda pa rin outdoor kasi mga anak ko mahilig mag-swimming, mag-basketball, mag footbool, mag-rugby.
“Pero just in case lang na hindi pwede lumabas dahil sa weather, mahilig kasi kami mag crafts ng mga anak ko. So hindi ako nanininwala na hindi matututo ang bata sa loob ng bahay. Ung maabilidad kag magulang, kaya mong maging posible sa loob ng bahay.
“So, ganu'n kami. Nagka-crafts kami tatlo. So may idea sila na, ‘Mama, let’s do like this. Let’s do like that.’ O sige, game tayo. Sa pagka-craft namin, pati ako kasali dun. Mag-e-explain kami bakit ganun ang ginawa namin. So natututo kaming tatlo.”