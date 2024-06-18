Rob Gomez seeks legal rights to visit daughter

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rob Gomez revealed that he is seeking a legal remedy to see his daughter.

In his recent interview with TV5's MJ Marfori, Rob was asked what he will do on Father's Day.

“Magsisindi ng kandila,” Rob jokingly answered.

He then said that he is legally seeking visitation rights to see his daughter.

“I would say this ‘no, I’m doing everything legally,” he said.

“So just everybody know, and so my daughter would see this hopefully one day – I’m doing everything I can. All of my off days are spent on working on getting to see her,” he added.

Rob said that he and his daughter's mother had no contact at all.

“Kasi we don’t have contact. Me and the mom, we have no contact at all,” he said.

“‘Yun nga ho, walang may gustong mag-stay in the middle of us," he added.

When asked how the proceeding in the court is, Rob said: “Mabagal. Sobrang bagal ho."

“Parang lahat sa kanila, okay lang ‘yung oras na nawawala. Pero sa akin, hindi ho. Ako lang ang nakakaramdam ng mabagal na oras.

“As in lahat ng resources ko, lahat ng pwede kong mapagtanungan, mapaghingian ng tulong talaga ginagawa ko na,” he added.

