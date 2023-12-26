'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

MANILA, Philippines — The daughter of controversial Kapuso actor Rob Gomez and his partner Shaila Rebortera was baptized recently.

In his Instagram account, Rob shared photos of the baptism.

"I love you 3000. Thank you, God, for this day," he captioned the post.

Rob recently made headlines after his alleged private conversations with his "Magandang Dilag" co-stars Herlene Budol and Bianca Manalo were allegedly leaked online.

Rob's Facebook account posted the leaked screenshots but later deleted it. Social media users, however, saved the screenshots, which began spreading like wildfire online.

In a statement sent to Pep.ph, Rob said Shaila obtained his cellphone without his consent. “Please be advised that my phone was taken and used it without my consent on December 20, 2023 from 12:30 a.m. to 4 p.m."

He said that the person "posted pictures [on] social media account pretending that I posted it with the intention of destroying my reputation."

Herlene and Bianca, meanwhile denied any romantic ties with Rob.

