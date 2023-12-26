^

Entertainment

'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 10:57am
'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal
Rob Gomez and Shaila Rebortera
Rob Gomez via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The daughter of controversial Kapuso actor Rob Gomez and his partner Shaila Rebortera was baptized recently.

In his Instagram account, Rob shared photos of the baptism.

"I love you 3000. Thank you, God, for this day," he captioned the post.

Rob recently made headlines after his alleged private conversations with his "Magandang Dilag" co-stars Herlene Budol and Bianca Manalo were allegedly leaked online.

Rob's Facebook account posted the leaked screenshots but later deleted it. Social media users, however, saved the screenshots, which began spreading like wildfire online.

In a statement sent to Pep.ph, Rob said Shaila obtained his cellphone without his consent. “Please be advised that my phone was taken and used it without my consent on December 20, 2023 from 12:30 a.m. to 4 p.m."

He said that the person "posted pictures [on] social media account pretending that I posted it with the intention of destroying my reputation."

Herlene and Bianca, meanwhile denied any romantic ties with Rob.

RELATED: Wilbert Tolentino backs Herlene Budol amid viral texts scandal, reaches out to Shaila Robertera

vuukle comment

BIANCA MANALO

HERLENE BUDOL

ROB GOMEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Just minutes after Kim Chiu confirmed their breakup Saturday evening, Xian Lim penned a heartfelt post on Instagram.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We will always love each other': Cherry Pie Picache confirms breakup with Edu Manzano

'We will always love each other': Cherry Pie Picache confirms breakup with Edu Manzano

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache confirmed that she and Edu Manzano have broken up. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Whirlwind weekend in Bangkok

Whirlwind weekend in Bangkok

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
First things first: Merry Christmas, dear reader!
Entertainment
fbtw
Wilbert Tolentino backs Herlene Budol amid viral texts scandal, reaches out to Shaila Rebortera

Wilbert Tolentino backs Herlene Budol amid viral texts scandal, reaches out to Shaila Rebortera

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beauty queen-host Herlene Budol has the backing of her former manager Wilbert Tolentino as she is currently embroiled in a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pokwang and Eugene Domingo are a dynamic duo in Becky & Badette

Pokwang and Eugene Domingo are a dynamic duo in Becky & Badette

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
There is more to director and scriptwriter Jun Robles Lana’s film narrative Becky & Badette than the amusing personalities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Rest now mom': Mariel Rodriguez mourns passing of mother April

'Rest now mom': Mariel Rodriguez mourns passing of mother April

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla is mourning the death of her mother April Ihata.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati gets tattoos of sons' initials, mother 'ready to stand' for her amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

Sarah Lahbati gets tattoos of sons' initials, mother 'ready to stand' for her amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Sarah Lahbati has gotten herself some new tattoos as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janno Gibbs remembers father Ronaldo Valdez with 'Moon River' performance

Janno Gibbs remembers father Ronaldo Valdez with 'Moon River' performance

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor-comedian Janno Gibbs paid tribute once more to his late father Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away last December 17 at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebs unwrap their favorite childhood Christmas memories

Celebs unwrap their favorite childhood Christmas memories

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Every Christmas, we create memorable moments with our family and loved ones as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with