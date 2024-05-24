Max Collins on co-parenting with ex Pancho Magno: 'Our son gets the best of both worlds'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Max Collins said that co-parenting with her ex, actor Pancho Magno, has worked for both of them.

Philstar.com caught up with the actress at the recent event held in Loewe store in Greenbelt 3. The actress was among those who saw the Spanish luxury brand's summer collection of its Paula's Ibiza line.

"I love it. I love co-parenting. It really works out because it gives me my time with what I need to do and my ex, his time, what he needs to do," the actress said.

Max currently stars in the nightly drama "My Guardian Alien," which she describes as a fantasy family drama with bits of comedy. The show is Marian Rivera's comeback TV project after giving birth to her son, Sixto, in 2019.

Max co-parents her three-year-old son Skye Anakin with actor Pancho Magno.

"Our son gets the best of both worlds. We always give our son our 100%. So, it really has been a good system for us," she said.

She and Pancho married in 2017 and announced they have separated last year. Latest news on the couple said that they are in talks to file for divorce since Max holds American citizenship.

When asked what she thinks of families with the same set-up as hers, the actress gave a valuable insight.

"What can I say about it? I just think that I'm lucky kasi it really works for us. I don't know about anyone else. But really, ultimately, the most important thing is that, you're both happy so that you can give your child the best versions of yourself," she ended. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, video editing by Martin Ramos

