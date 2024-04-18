Health care store relaunches campaign highlighting suncare importance

With this year's summer expected to be hotter than the previous years, it is advised for individuals to protect their skin from the sun's harmful rays.

MANILA, Philippines — Health and beauty care chain store Watsons relaunched its summer campaign that integrates the importance of stocking and constant applying of products that protect individuals from the sun.

For the first time, Watsons gave its Watsons Summer Party an island setting by launching it in Boracay, having staged it previously in locations like Sofitel, Manila Yacht Club and the former Palace Pool Club.

At the launch, the store's Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing, Public Relations and Sustainability Sharon Decapia emphasized the importance of suncare, ensuring to stay healthy and to embrace the sunshine responsibily — a spin on the popular adage to "drink responsibly."

"Protecting our skin today means more sun-filled activities in the future," Decapia added.

Speaking to members of the media including Philstar.com, Decapia said the suncare products in its summer campaign are a combination of old favorites and new brands that are continuously growing.

These brands include Nivea, Pond's, Vaseline, Cetaphil, Beach Hut, Luxe, Deoproce, Neutrogena, QUICKFX, Biore and Belo Essentials. These brands offer different products like lotions, sprays, serums and gel-type.

Decapia told Philstar.com that suncare items are always a staple in its campaigns, not just to promote proper suncare but to educate sun-loving and fun-loving Filipinos to make it a habit to be "sun-ready."

"Especially na iinit pa! As the temperature goes higher, we want to arm our customers with the proper protection," she added.

She noted that suncare usage for Filipinos is growing year on year, and the brands are actively promoting themselves year-round.

Outside of the summer campaign, Decapia mentioned that Watsons is trying to strengthen its identity for health and wellness, not just for beauty, by going beyond physical needs and cosmetics.

