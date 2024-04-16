Get ready for a health revolution! Future Healthcare Phil Summit 2024 comes to Manila on April 18

Set to unfold at the prestigious EDSA Shangri-la Manila on April 18, this highly anticipated event promises a deep dive into the transformative power of technology in revolutionizing healthcare delivery in the Philippines and beyond.

Register now and be part of shaping the future of healthcare in the Philippines and beyond

MANILA, Philippines – In an era where technological advancements are rapidly reshaping the landscape of healthcare, the upcoming Future Healthcare Phil Summit 2024 is poised to be a beacon of insight and innovation.

Set to unfold at the prestigious EDSA Shangri-la Manila on April 18, this highly anticipated event promises a deep dive into the transformative power of technology in revolutionizing healthcare delivery in the Philippines and beyond.

The summit will commence with a compelling keynote presentation by Rep. Anthony Rolando Golez Jr. of Quezon City. He will shed light on how innovative technologies can bridge gaps and ensure equitable access to quality healthcare services for all Filipinos.

Insightful presentations

Throughout the day, attendees will have the privilege of engaging with a lineup of esteemed speakers, each offering unique perspectives on pressing healthcare challenges and opportunities.

Johanne Bel Bell, RN, founder and CEO of tRxiage Pte Ltd, Singapore, will explore the role of collaboration in "Breaking Barriers in Digital Healthcare," setting the stage for a discussion on fostering partnerships to drive positive change in healthcare delivery.

Shin Thant Aung, director at YCP Solidiance, will delve into "Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Economic Revolution in SEA Healthcare," highlighting the transformative potential of AI, Blockchain, and XR technologies in driving economic growth and improving healthcare outcomes across Southeast Asia.

Willex Perez, VP for Sales and Marketing at Exist, will showcase the power of data analytics and AI in "Driving Healthcare Excellence," demonstrating how these technologies can optimize healthcare processes and enhance patient care delivery.

Greggy Franz Perez, Sangfor pre-sales manager at Sangfor Technologies, will share insights into "Enhancing Healthcare Cyber Resilience," emphasizing the importance of robust security strategies in safeguarding sensitive healthcare data against cyber threats.

Thought-provoking panel discussions

The summit will also feature engaging panel discussions, providing a platform for industry experts and thought leaders to exchange ideas and insights on key healthcare issues.

From exploring the opportunities and challenges in telemedicine to addressing the complexities of implementing electronic health records, these discussions will offer valuable perspectives on how technology can drive positive change in healthcare delivery.

Sponsored by industry leaders

The summit is proudly sponsored by Sangfor Technologies, Wordtext Systems (WSI), FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp., Tableau (a Salesforce Company), Exist Software Labs, Inc., LG Electronics Philippines Inc., The Pharmedic Corporation, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, ASUS Philippines Corporation, 5Corners Systems, Inc. (CloudTech ERP), Converge ICT, AsiaPay Philippines, Stash PH and Accenture.

Join the conversation

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

Register now for the Future Healthcare Phil Summit 2024 and be part of shaping the future of healthcare in the Philippines and beyond.

Visit https://escom-events.com/futurehealthcare2024 to know more about the event.