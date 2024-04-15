What are Lumbar Thrombosis, Osteoarthritis? Sharon Cuneta shares health condition

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta gave an update on her health condition.

In an interview with the media recently following InLife's "Sheroes" campaign launch in Makati City, Sharon said doctors found out from her x-ray results that she has Osteoarthritis.

"First the lumbar (Lumbar Thrombosis) in my MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging). I've had a pinched nerve in the back since 2013, so I've been in pain management," she said.

"And then just recently, kaya sumama, it's all in the right side of my hip. The x-ray also said I have Osteoarthritis. So parang when I walk, masakit dito sa may joint area," she added.

According to the United States of America's National Institutes of Health (NIH), Lumbar epidural venous plexus varices and thrombosis "are an uncommon cause of lower back pain and sciatica. Its diagnosis is a clinical and radiological challenge."

"In fact, most of them are diagnosed in the operating room because a herniated or sequestrated disc is initially suspected," the medical source said.

Medical journal Hindawi listed genetic mutation, trauma caused by an accident, old age and/or as a side-effect of a prior surgery as among the risk factors for the spinal cord injury.

Prevention and treatment for the condition include Physical Therapy and medication, said medical journal MSD Manuals.

Osteoarthritis, meanwhile, "is a degenerative joint disease, in which the tissues in the joint break down over time. It is the most common type of arthritis and is more common in older people. People with osteoarthritis usually have joint pain and, after rest or inactivity, stiffness for a short period of time," said NIH.

"You may not be able to fully prevent OA. But a healthy lifestyle may help your overall health and the health of your joints. It is important to maintain a healthy weight, control blood sugar, exercise, and protect joints from injury. This may make it less likely that OA will develop," the University of Rochester Medical Center explained on how to manage Osteoarthritis (OA).

Thanks to proper treatment and medication, Sharon said that her condition improved day by day.

"I was able to walk straight again. Thankfully, I would do my physical therapist's instruction," she said.

"The first time I was able to walk straight again was only three days ago. I still feel it, I am on a painkiller right now, but it's getting better." — Video by, with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

