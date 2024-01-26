INFOGRAPHIC: Finding a gentle solution to tough dandruff concerns

Scalp care helps boost confidence of Filipinas, without the fear of embarrassing dandruff encounters in their day to day lives.

MANILA, Philippines — With heightened consciousness on health and wellbeing, Filipinas nowadays practice more care for oneself than ever. From skin care to mental health care, we live for all of it!

But one that’s not yet on their radar yet is scalp care. With dandruff being a common skin condition for Filipinas, it’s indeed high time that we put scalp care on high priority.

This also teaches how to address dandruff with hair products that nourish instead of damage. Most of the time, women settle for an anti-dandruff shampoo that may stop flakes but result in weaker hair.

Check out this infographic below to help start on your scalp care journey:

Finally, real women can rely on real science to help address dandruff.

Say goodbye to regular anti-dandruff shampoos that can make the scalp up to 10x weaker—causing hair to be dry, brittle and prone to hair fall.

Upgrade to Dove Dermacare Scalp and get zero compromise. Infused with Olacare Scalp Actives, it helps make hair soft, smooth and nourished without the flakes.

Don’t settle for weak and dry hair just to get rid of dandruff. #SwitchtoCare and choose Dove Dermacare Scalp. — EV

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Dove. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.