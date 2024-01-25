'Baby Mochi': Pauleen Luna shares photo of 2nd baby girl
MANILA, Philippines — After teasing her second daughter's heart-shaped lips yesterday, Pauleen Luna finally shared today her baby's photo on Instagram.
The actress-host posted photos of her cradling her newborn daughter. She also confirmed the date of birth and revealed the complete name of her daughter.
"Thia Marceline Sotto aka Mochi. January 23 2024. 8.2 lbs.," she wrote on the caption.
Stars congratulated Pauleen, including Vic's daugher, Danica, who wrote, "ILY (I love you) Mochi."
Pauleen is married to TV host Vic Sotto, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter named Tali.