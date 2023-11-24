Michelle Dee in dad Derek’s eyes

MANILA, Philippines — From the get-go, Derek Dee knew daughter Michelle would grow up into a strong woman with a heart.

“She was a quiet kid,” Derek recalled.

But when she stepped out of their home, Michelle transformed into the leader of the pack, her friends following whatever she did.

Michelle’s independent streak grew even stronger through the years. When she was old enough to travel on her own, the beauty queen bid goodbye to her older sister Maxine, and her childhood home in a Utah farm. She went to Manila on her own.

Derek got the surprise of his life when Michelle called him “out of the blue” and asked if she could stay with the family in the Philippines for a week. But the week stretched into months, and the months into years, because Michelle got along with her grandma, the late socialite Regina Dee.

Things changed when her grandma passed away. Independent Michelle decided to live alone in an apartment (she now shares an apartment with Rhian Ramos).

Even if she is to the manor born, Michelle shares household chores with Rhian. It could be because of Michelle’s western upbringing and her father’s influence.

Book lovers

“Don’t let fame get into your head. Keep being simple,” Derek advised his youngest daughter.

Like her dad, Michelle has her quiet moments. She also got her love for books from Derek.

Father and daughter enjoy reading Paulo Coelho’s inspirational book "The Alchemist." Derek got to know another inspirational read, "The Daily Stoic" by Ryan Holiday through Michelle.

The beauty queen proved how much she loves dad when she rushed to Derek’s side after he had a recent car accident. She kept her cool and took over.

“She made sure I was okay. She brought me to the hospital. Talked to the doctors and when I got home, she handpicked the people who would watch over me,” Derek related.

To the rescue

The injury kept him from going to El Salvador to watch his daughter compete at Miss Universe. But he expects to recover in a couple of months.

Derek has laid out simple plans when Michelle comes home. Since he still needs to regain his strength, a simple celebration over meals at home is in order. So, too, is a visit to grandma Regina’s resting place.

While they’re at it, Derek would remind Michelle to be “calm, cool and collected” in the midst of all the frenzy around her.

And cool, calm and collected Michelle will be off again to her next adventure, her dad’s wise words ringing in her ears.