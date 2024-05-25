'She is anti-genocide, anti-war': Kim Atienza backs daughter Eliana

MANILA, Philippines — Host Kuya Kim Atienza is rallying behind his eldest daughter Eliana for participating in pro-Palestine protests at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

Eliana and five other students were reportedly suspended from the UPenn campus for joining a protest encampment — one many across the United States — against Israel's war against Hamas.

She also wrote a letter endorsing "Palestinians who are fighting to liberate their lands from Israeli occupation."

In an interview with two different local media outlets, Kim said he and the rest of the Atienzas support Eliana and her advocacies, clarifying that his daughter is not pro-Hamas but rather anti-genocide.

"Eliana has always been vocal about what she believes in. In this instance, she's part of the organization that is anti-genocide and anti-war," Kim said.

"We've always been there for her, and I don't want to restrict her from doing anything as she is capable of making decisions," he shared. "She has a heart of an activist eh, and there's nothing wrong with it because it's human rights she's fighting for."

Some conservative media outlets criticized Eliana's involvement in the protests, with reports of the Atienza family history emerging after she said was "homeless" following the suspension.

Kim clarified that the "homeless" remark was taken out of context as she was removed from her dorm, pointing out Eliana never said she was poor and that she was not expelled from the school.

"She had some academic sanctions, but she will be back in the next semester as they are on summer break right now," Kim ended.

