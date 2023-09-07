^

Health And Family

Moderna says updated Covid vaccine fares well against new variant

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 3:22pm
Moderna says updated Covid vaccine fares well against new variant
n this file photo the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its COVID-19 vaccine.
AFP / Joseph Prezioso

WASHINGTON, United States — Moderna said Wednesday its updated fall Covid booster, which is pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration, performed well against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant.

Human trial data showed the shot produced an 8.7-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the variant, also known as Pirola, which has been designated a variant under monitoring, the US biotech company said. It added it was submitting the results to a peer-reviewed journal and has shared it with regulatory authorities.

"These data confirm that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be an important tool for protection as we head into the fall vaccination season," said Moderna's president Stephen Hoge in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the new variant may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously been vaccinated or had the disease.

Moderna's news follows encouraging data from independent labs around the world.

Experiments by Peking University in China, Sweden's Karolinska Institute and Harvard University showed that both existing vaccines and prior infection conferred a degree of protection.

Pirola has more than 30 mutations in its spike protein compared to the currently dominant XBB.1.5 strain. This raised concerns among scientists because it is a similar number to the mutations between the Delta and Omicron variants during the height of the pandemic.

RELATED: Fact check: Is Moderna really building a vaccine factory in the Philippines?

vuukle comment

COVID-19

MODERNA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Madiskarte moms always find a way
2 days ago

Madiskarte moms always find a way

By Kathy Moran | 2 days ago
Gawad Madiskarte, PLDT Home’s tribute to outstanding women entrepreneurs, is back. Together with Madiskarte Moms PH,...
Health And Family
fbtw
What you really need to know about HPV
2 days ago

What you really need to know about HPV

By Lai S. Reyes | 2 days ago
Increasing awareness of the human papillomavirus vaccine and addressing misconceptions about it among parents is essential...
Health And Family
fbtw
#RealTalk: Nanays spill what they honestly look for in laundry powder
brandSpace
3 days ago

#RealTalk: Nanays spill what they honestly look for in laundry powder

By May Dedicatoria | 3 days ago
We asked five moms about their laundry desires and aspirations.
Health And Family
fbtw
Pharmacists are our healthcare system's 'untapped' resource
7 days ago

Pharmacists are our healthcare system's 'untapped' resource

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Finally! After three years of having to deal with COVID-19, the World Health Organization has finally declared the end of...
Health And Family
fbtw
Affordable, safe and just as effective: Demystifying generic medicines and why they matter
brandSpace
8 days ago

Affordable, safe and just as effective: Demystifying generic medicines and why they matter

By May Dedicatoria | 8 days ago
RHEA Generics, a homegrown heritage brand and pioneer in the generics industry, aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape...
Health And Family
fbtw
Bela Padilla celebrates dad's life in touching eulogy
8 days ago

Bela Padilla celebrates dad's life in touching eulogy

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Bela Padilla's father Cornelio Sullivan has passed away. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with