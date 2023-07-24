^

Cesar Montano advises Diego Loyzaga to be a hands-on father

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 9:41am
Father and son Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga in an Instagram post on March 3, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Cesar Montano is one proud dad to his son Diego Loyzaga for being a father.

In his interview with the media during the press conference of his upcoming TV5 series "Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan ang Nakaraan," Cesar said he haven't seen his grandchild personally. 

“Sa picture pa lang. Naiwan yata abroad. Siya pa lang ang bumalik dito to make a film," Cesar said. 

"Ngayon babalik siya uli doon. Hindi pa niya dinadala rito. Excited na nga akong makita sa personal,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cesar also advised his son to be a hands-on father. 

“I trust Diego a lot that he will be a better and responsible father. Siya pa lang excited na kinukuwento niya sa akin," he said. 

"Ako mag-i-spoil d’yan sabi ko,” he added. 

TV5 pays homage and breathes new life into the '80s classic love story "Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan ang Nakaraan" that starred showbiz legends, Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon, and Eddie Garcia.

This highly anticipated remake by TV5, produced by Sari Sari Network Inc. in partnership with VIVA Entertainment, is led by no-less than this generation’s hottest stars and real-life couple, Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao, who are no strangers to the Kapatid audience, having made their marks in previous TV5 productions “Encounter” and “Di Na Muli.” 

Kapatids will be hooked to the thrilling story of Helen, portrayed by Cristine, as she finds herself torn between two loves: Rod, her old flame (Marco), who mysteriously leaves her confused and heartbroken; and Cenon (Cesar), an older gentleman who will make her fall in love again. Plot twists of romance and redemption will leave viewers wondering and will root for their favorite characters. Ultimately, they will have to decide: whose love will triumph in the end?

