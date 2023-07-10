Global warming, rising temperatures are more reasons to wear sunscreen â€” experts

Global warming, rising temperatures are more reasons to wear sunscreen — experts

It is important to put on sunscreen especially whenever on the beach or doing any outdoor activities.

MANILA, Philippines — Last July 3, the world recorded its hottest day ever, exceeding an average of 17 °C (62.6 °F) for the first time.

According to an organization attached to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average daily air temperature on the planet's surface on July 3 was logged at 17.01°C. This surpassed the previous record at 16.92°C set on July 24 last year, according to data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction that goes back to 1979.

The Philippine Climate Change Commission said that observed temperatures in the Philippines has increased by 0.68°C over the past 65 years (1951 to 2015); warming at an average rate of 0.1°C per decade. This is expected to rise by as much as 0.9°C to 1.9°C (under RCP 4.5) and 1.2°C to 2.3°C (under RCP8.5) by mid-21st century.

With news of the rising temperatures that are breaking records, it is important to take care of the skin now more than ever.

Dermatologists have been emphasizing that among the effective ways of protecting the body's largest organ is by putting sunscreen all over the body.

Whether indoors or outdoors, it is important that the skin is shielded from the harmful effects of the sun's rays.

"The sun has three harmful rays: ultraviolet-A (UVA), ultraviolet-B (UVB), ultraviolet-C (UVC). During summer, we want to be protected from these harmful rays from the sun. UVA cause wrinkles and premature skin aging while UVB causes sunburn, sunspots, hyperpigmentation. So we want to be protected," Dr. Iza Encarnacion explained to Philstar.com.

UVC is the invisible ray that is blocked by the Earth's ozone layer in the atmosphere. According to the US Food and Drug administration, the only way that humans can be exposed to UVC radiation is through artificial sources like lamps or lasers.

The board-certified dermatologist stressed that wearing sunscreen and its reapplication throughout the day is key to protecting the skin.

Sunscreens have become more affordable and accessible these days, thanks to awareness campaigns and promos on e-commerce sites.

For one, Lazada recently held its first LazMall Super Category Day, which highlighted suncare products.

Popular and cult favorite brands, namely, Nivea, Neutrogena, Pond’s, Anessa and Supergoop, were on sale by as much as 50% off.

For those who are on the lookout for a local option, local beauty brand QuickFX recently launched two brand new sunscreens — the QuickFX Vita Suncreen and Super UV Sun Spray.

The Vita Sunscreen is formulated with SPF 50 PA+++, as well as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacinamide, Avocado and Chamomile Extracts. The Super UV Sunspray also has SPF 50 PA+++ and is formulated with Vitamin E, Sunflower Oil, Niacinamide and Green Tea Extract.

While summer may be over, with a hot and humid country like the Philippines, it is always best to keep the skin protected from the sun's harmful rays all the time.

RELATED: Board-certified dermatologist debunks sunscreen, sunburn myths