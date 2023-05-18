^

'The secret is no secret': Michael V renews vows with wife of 25 years

Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 12:28pm
'The secret is no secret': Michael V renews vows with wife of 25 years
Michael V and his wife Carol Bunagan renew their vows again in Penang, Malaysia.
Michael V, Nice Print Photography via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Funny man Michael V's secret to his lasting marriage with non-showbiz wife, Carol Bunagan, is "no secret at all." 

"It's been 25 years of memories, good and bad. Quarter of a century of mostly happy, and sometimes sad. Kung gano'n katagal kinaya nating magtiis, then what's another quarter of pure wedded bliss," the main man of "Bubble Gang" said in their renewal of vows video shot in Penang, Malaysia. 

In between the trademark wacky shots featuring the couple, they exchange solemn words of appreciation for each other. 

"Kami ni Bitoy kasi, ironically, madalas kaming mag-clash, pero 'pag lagi ko siyang tinitingnan, I'm almost thankful to wake up next to him," said Carol.

Bitoy added: "She's my one and only. Nag-iisa sa buhay ko. Parang siya 'yung nag-repackage sa akin hindi lang sa showbiz, kundi personally. The secret is no secret. Dapat wala kayong tinatago sa isa't isa. Kahit ano 'yun. Kahit ano pa ang nararamdaman mo. It doesn't matter if you're mad, if you're sad, if you're happy. You just have to tell your partner what makes you feel that way. Mas maganda kung mai-detalye mo sa kanya. I'm pretty sure maa-appreciate 'yun ng partners niyo na wala kayong tinatago sa kanya. Maganda rin na sila, walang tinatago sa'yo."
 
Michael V and Carol flew to Penang, Malaysia and had an intimate destination renewal of vows ceremony to celebrate their 25th anniversary. 

In partnership with Malaysia Airlines, Tourism Malaysia & Penang Tourism, the couple was toured around the island of Penang. They explored Georgetown, the Habitat, and walking along the beach of Mercure Penang Hotel for their shoot and pre-production shoot. 

This was held during their endorsement shoot for The Wedding Library's #MayForever Bridal Fair 2023 on May 19, 20 and 21 in Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall. 

The couple earlier held their renewal of vows in a beach ceremony in Amanpulo, Palawan. 

WATCH: Michael V and Carol Bunagan renew vows after 25 years in Penang, Malaysia

RELATED: Michael V, wife renew marriage vows in beach ceremony

1 hour ago

