‘JC Intal is more organized’: Bianca Gonzalez admits to being ‘burara’

MANILA, Philippines — “Pinoy Big Brother” seasoned host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal might still look like an angel all these years and two babies after, but at the sidelines of hosting Ikea Philippines’ summer launch in Pasay City yesterday, she made a confession to Philstar.com: “I’m burara!”

“OMG! This is a confession! It is my husband who is more organized than me,” Bianca said in an exclusive interview.

“I’m really the equals me burara, but I’m trying to be a recovering burara,” she shared.

“Because I have a husband who’s mahilig magligpit, I rely on him for that, but for everything in the house that he will use, we both… tulong-tulong kami du’n, kumbaga.”

According to Bianca, JC always complains about her not unpacking her paper bags.

“When I come home with a paper bag, it (my purchases) stays in the paper bag, hanggang sa dumami na ‘yung paper bag d’un sa gilid that’s for me. Then some days, I come home and wala na sila sa paper bag kasi inarrange na n’ya, then I’m like, ‘I don’t know where everything is’ because he arranged it. But it is something that I am trying to get used to.”

Having a support group, however, especially at cleaning, helps Bianca balance her life and career as a content creator and a hands-on mom.

“Especially for new moms, it’s nakakaloka, nakakabaliw at times, but with solid support group, I hope every mom has that… whether it be your family, your friends, it’s so important to keep you sane and to remind you na, lalo na the tough new mom phase, it does get better lalo na when they (your kids) grow older,” she said.

“If you have the support you need it makes motherhood kahit papano manageable… Now that my kids are older, mas namamanage ko na ‘yung mom health that’s because I guess I’m at peace with the fact na kailangan ko ding alagaan ‘yung sarili ko and I have to fix myself for me to take care of them better.”

Having a break, even at household chores, helps a mom more efficient at loving her family, especially now that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. She, for example, tries her best to workout as much as she could to stay healthy and fit for her family.

“When you do things for yourself, you become more patient with your family. You are more energized to care for them. Rather than when you feel burned out, nagagalit ka, mas hindi ka masaya d’un sa ginagawa mo. Kahit love mo sila ha, it’s difficult! So I think re-assigning ‘yung meaning ng self-care in your mind is something you have to do for yourself will help to take out the negativity. Hindi s’ya totally nawawala, pero it can help.”

