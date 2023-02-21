3 Pinays become 1st moms to compete at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Composite image of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 contestants Joemay-An Leo (left), Mary Eileen Gonzales (center), and Clare Dacanay (right)

MANILA, Philippines — The Top 40 official candidates for Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 includes three mothers, a first for the national pageant.

Clariele "Clare" Dacanay, Mary Eileen Gonzales, and Joemay-An Leo become the first moms to be MUPH candidates since the official Miss Universe organization announced last August, allowing mothers and wives to enter provided they still fall within the age limit.

Clare is a single mother from Parañaque while Gonzales was previously crowned Miss Global Philippines in 2018, already a single parent at the time of her coronation.

Making a comeback for the 2023 edition are MUPH Charity 2022 Pauline Amelinckx — her third attempt in the national pageant — and MUPH Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee.

Other titleholders in the Top 40 include Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up Emmanuelle Vera, 2020 Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen Jannarie Zarzoso, 2019 Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International Klyza Castro, 2019 Miss Global Universe Philippines Layla Adriatico, and 2016 Miss Bikini Philippines Christine Julianne Opiaza.

Regional titleholders are also competing in Miss Baguio Krishnah Gravidez, Miss Universe Palawan Louise Gallardo, Miss Batangas Universe Karen Joyce Olfato, and Miss Camiguin 2017 Hyra Desiree Betito.

Rounding up the big names are content creator-host Angelique Manto, Kalakal Charity founder Evangeline Fuentes, and Aces and Queens head question & answer and interview trainer Kali Navea-Huff.

MUPH is yet to announce the schedule of activities for who will succeed reigining MUPH Celeste Cortesi. Miss Universe 2023 will take place in El Salvador.

