^

Health And Family

5 benefits of breastfeeding to moms

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 12:15pm
5 benefits of breastfeeding to moms
Breastfeeding gives moms and babies a unique bonding experience.
MakatiMed/Released

MANILA, Philippines — By this time, moms already know what advantages their babies stand to gain if they decide to breast-feed their newborns.

With breast milk being touted as a near-perfect mix of vitamins, proteins and fat and teeming with antibodies that can protect babies naturally from viruses and bacteria, moms are aware that should they breast-feed their bundles of joy exclusively for six months, they are effectively reducing the little ones’ risk of developing asthma, allergies, ear infections, respiratory ailments, and upset stomach. Breast-fed kids also grow up to be more intelligent, and their defenses against diseases are stronger and more potent.

So, moms often choose to breast-feed for the benefit of their children, sacrificing themselves in favor of the benefits that their babies will receive. But is it all just about the babies?

“The beauty of breast-feeding is that it’s just as advantageous to moms,” said Dr. Carla Victoria Espina-Castro of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), one of the top hospitals in the Philippines.

Five of the major benefits of breast-feeding to moms are:

1. Breast-feeding helps moms lose weight and keep it off. “Breast-feeding burns about 500 calories a day. That’s roughly the equivalent of a large snack. That’s about a pound a week or four pounds per month,” explains Dr. Castro.

2. It releases happy hormones. Happy hormones are called oxytocin and, according to Dr. Castro, these happy hormones are accompanied by prolactin when breast-feeding. She said: “Breast-feeding triggers the release of prolactin (which gives you a peaceful, nurturing sensation) and oxytocin (which makes you feel a strong sense of love and bonding between you and your baby). Oxytocin also helps your uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size and reduces uterine bleeding after birth.”

3. Breast-feeding boosts moms’ immune system. “It makes you less prone to developing a host of conditions in your later years—Type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and osteoporosis,” Dr. Castro added.

4. Breast-feeding is financially liberating. With it, moms are able to feed their babies free of cost. Infant formula costs a lot and takes time to prepare, while breast milk is free and is readily available.

5. It offers a unique mom-child bonding experience. While some mothers have expressed frustration over how difficult it is to get their babies to latch on to their nipple and how painful nursing can sometimes be, practicing moms enjoy the undeniable connection that mom-and-child feel during breast-feeding. “Many have called it a privilege and an accomplishment. But as natural as it is, breast-feeding is also an act that a mother learns day by day,” said Dr. Castro.

Thus, breastfeeding is beneficial to both babies and moms, and that is the happy truth.

RELATED: Angelica Panganiban shares breastfeeding journey

BREAST FEEDING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
5 benefits of breastfeeding to moms
1 hour ago

5 benefits of breastfeeding to moms

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
By this time, moms already know what advantages their babies stand to gain if they decide to breast-feed their newborns....
Health And Family
fbtw
Best time for Rats to get married, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
3 hours ago

Best time for Rats to get married, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 hours ago
The Rat and the Rabbit easily clash.
Health And Family
fbtw
'Best experience of my life': Janella Salvador embraces motherhood, wants to make son Jude proud
2 days ago

'Best experience of my life': Janella Salvador embraces motherhood, wants to make son Jude proud

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Still a young actress at 24 years old, Janella Salvador's acting credits range from Nikki in "Be Careful With My Heart" to...
Health And Family
fbtw
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew vows in surprise ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner
2 days ago

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew vows in surprise ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their wedding vows in a surprise ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner held during...
Health And Family
fbtw
Paolo Contis' ex Lian Paz shares cryptic post following actor's admission for lack of child support
2 days ago

Paolo Contis' ex Lian Paz shares cryptic post following actor's admission for lack of child support

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Lian Paz, the estranged ex-wife of Paolo Contis, has appeared to have taken a dig at the actor who recently admitted to not...
Health And Family
fbtw
Vilma Santos reveals what she likes Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola's 'baby Peanut' to call her
3 days ago

Vilma Santos reveals what she likes Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola's 'baby Peanut' to call her

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos is one proud grandmother to Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola's baby Rosie. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with