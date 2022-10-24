^

Entertainment

Angelica Panganiban shares breastfeeding journey, warns fans about fake FB page

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 12:23pm
Angelica Panganiban shares breastfeeding journey, warns fans about fake FB page
Actress Angelica Panganiban commends mothers who breastfeed. The first-time mom is with her newborn daughter, Amila.
Angelica Panganiban via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban shared that it is a different kind of "puyat" to her usual lack of sleep when she was taping now that she is a mother.

The new mom also warned her and fiance, Gregg Homan's, fans about a fake Facebook page that solicits money for premium content. 

In their latest YouTube vlog titled "Parking Lot Date," Angelica shared her experience breastfeeding their newborn baby girl, Amila. 

"Ngayon ay nagba-bottlefeed ako gamit ang aking breastmilk dahil nagsu-sugat ang nipples ko," she shared while inside their car.

She has a separate post that showed the bottles of milk she pumped for her baby girl. She called them her "mga kayamanan ko lately." 

She and Gregg were out with Amila on a grocery run. Angelica said they were both hands-on parents and they have no yaya. 

“Puyat na ako since six years old pa ako pero iba pala ‘yung puyat ‘pag may inaalagaan kang bata, ‘pag meron kang ganoong kalakeng responsibilidad,” the former child actress shared. 

Angelica compared the hardships she encountered while in labor and breastfeeding. 

“’Yung breastfeeding kasi parang mas mahirap siya sa labor. ‘Yung labor kasi alam mong may katapusan, alam mo parang 24 hours maximum siguro tapos ka na. Matatapos at matatapos din 'yan, pero ‘yung breastfeeding – wow, ilang taon 'to? Ilang taon ‘tong commitment na gagawin mo, ‘yung discipline, ‘yung commitment, ‘yung pain na titiisin mo para lang makakain anak mo,” Angelica said. 

It is through this experience that she commended breastfeeding mothers. “Napaka-saludo ko talaga sa lahat ng mga pa-dede moms dahil nakakabilib 'yung mga ginagawa niyo,” she said.  

Angelica, meanwhile, warned the public about a Facebook page that solicits money for premium subscription. She revealed that the said page has been trying to take their account so it could ask money from the viewing public. 

“Gusto namin i-warn 'yung public kasi merong gumagaya sa page namin sa Facebook na The Homans. Wala silang ibang ginawa kundi i-report kami nang i-report official account namin para ma takedown ‘yung official account and lumabas na sila ‘yung totoong account. And hindi lang 'yun, hihingi sila ng pera, nagso-solicit na sila ng pera,” the actress revealed. 

Gregg confirmed what Angelica said and called on their fans not to believe it. He reiterated that he and Angelica will never ask or solicit money from their viewers so they can watch their videos. 

“Doon daw sa FB, nanghihingi daw sila ng premium subscription from like, like premium content. Guys, we will never ask money from you guys. We're just sharing our experiences and we will never go on Telegram, FB or any platform and ask any money from you guys. So if you get any messages that asks money from us, don't believe them. We'll never give away and ask money in exchange,” Gregg stressed. 

RELATED: 'Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?': Angelica Panganiban now engaged to Gregg Homan

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN

BREASTFEEDING

BREASTFEEDING MOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta Maria and Ben&Ben share their go-to health brands
Sponsored

Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta Maria and Ben&Ben share their go-to health brands

2 hours ago
Many Filipino celebrities and key opinion leaders recently took to social media to share how they dealt with their #WorstSickDay—that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

By Bot Glorioso | 4 days ago
Aiko Melendez looked stunning and radiant in her mustard yellow long gown when she appeared at the recent media conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
PBA legends add thrill to GMA-NCAA all-star showdown

PBA legends add thrill to GMA-NCAA all-star showdown

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
Never will they ever lose interest in basketball.
Entertainment
fbtw
Noli de Castro treats 'Batang '90s' with 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' classic Halloween special

Noli de Castro treats 'Batang '90s' with 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' classic Halloween special

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Kabayan" Noli de Castro will treat "Batang '90s" or '90s kids with Halloween nostalgia as he presents classic horror episodes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Maricar Reyes finally opened up about what she recalled as the "darkest chapter" of her life in her book titled ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Jose Mari Chan calls for help to save indigents with brain disorders

Jose Mari Chan calls for help to save indigents with brain disorders

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Jose Mari Chan, the face behind the Filipino Christmas, is lending his popular face to a new cause – brain he...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
If there's one thing crass netizens have learned from actress Nadine Lustre, it is to be prepared for the actress' clapb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yasmien Kurdi is lucky to fulfill her dream as K-drama fan

Yasmien Kurdi is lucky to fulfill her dream as K-drama fan

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
“I watched it (Start-Up) during the time it was being aired in Korea. I followed it per episode. It was (in the early...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brit artist Calum Scott opens up about music journey, sexuality in Philippine show

Brit artist Calum Scott opens up about music journey, sexuality in Philippine show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
British singer-songwriter Calum Scott’s powerful vocals, relatable lyrics and melodic sounds set the tone of his Thursday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Super American Circus coming to Manila this December

Super American Circus coming to Manila this December

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
The world-famous Super American Circus is coming to the Philippines in December for a showcase of live one-ring circus show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with