Angelica Panganiban shares breastfeeding journey, warns fans about fake FB page

Actress Angelica Panganiban commends mothers who breastfeed. The first-time mom is with her newborn daughter, Amila.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban shared that it is a different kind of "puyat" to her usual lack of sleep when she was taping now that she is a mother.

The new mom also warned her and fiance, Gregg Homan's, fans about a fake Facebook page that solicits money for premium content.

In their latest YouTube vlog titled "Parking Lot Date," Angelica shared her experience breastfeeding their newborn baby girl, Amila.

"Ngayon ay nagba-bottlefeed ako gamit ang aking breastmilk dahil nagsu-sugat ang nipples ko," she shared while inside their car.

She has a separate post that showed the bottles of milk she pumped for her baby girl. She called them her "mga kayamanan ko lately."

She and Gregg were out with Amila on a grocery run. Angelica said they were both hands-on parents and they have no yaya.

“Puyat na ako since six years old pa ako pero iba pala ‘yung puyat ‘pag may inaalagaan kang bata, ‘pag meron kang ganoong kalakeng responsibilidad,” the former child actress shared.

Angelica compared the hardships she encountered while in labor and breastfeeding.

“’Yung breastfeeding kasi parang mas mahirap siya sa labor. ‘Yung labor kasi alam mong may katapusan, alam mo parang 24 hours maximum siguro tapos ka na. Matatapos at matatapos din 'yan, pero ‘yung breastfeeding – wow, ilang taon 'to? Ilang taon ‘tong commitment na gagawin mo, ‘yung discipline, ‘yung commitment, ‘yung pain na titiisin mo para lang makakain anak mo,” Angelica said.

It is through this experience that she commended breastfeeding mothers. “Napaka-saludo ko talaga sa lahat ng mga pa-dede moms dahil nakakabilib 'yung mga ginagawa niyo,” she said.

Angelica, meanwhile, warned the public about a Facebook page that solicits money for premium subscription. She revealed that the said page has been trying to take their account so it could ask money from the viewing public.

“Gusto namin i-warn 'yung public kasi merong gumagaya sa page namin sa Facebook na The Homans. Wala silang ibang ginawa kundi i-report kami nang i-report official account namin para ma takedown ‘yung official account and lumabas na sila ‘yung totoong account. And hindi lang 'yun, hihingi sila ng pera, nagso-solicit na sila ng pera,” the actress revealed.

Gregg confirmed what Angelica said and called on their fans not to believe it. He reiterated that he and Angelica will never ask or solicit money from their viewers so they can watch their videos.

“Doon daw sa FB, nanghihingi daw sila ng premium subscription from like, like premium content. Guys, we will never ask money from you guys. We're just sharing our experiences and we will never go on Telegram, FB or any platform and ask any money from you guys. So if you get any messages that asks money from us, don't believe them. We'll never give away and ask money in exchange,” Gregg stressed.

