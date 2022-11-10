'I adore this boy': Derek Ramsay hates calling Elias his 'stepson'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Derek Ramsay revealed that he hates using the word “stepson” to refer to John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna’s son Elias.

Derek told PEP in an interview that Elias is his son.

“I adore this boy. I hate using the word stepson, I think he’s my son,” he said.

“But with that said, I don’t want to disrespect John Lloyd. He’s the biological father and I’m always going to be second best to John Lloyd. But I love him like he’s my own. I told John Lloyd that his son is always going to be safe when he’s with me," he added.

Derak said Elias is a “very smart and affectionate boy.”

“Sobrang bait and respectful. Elias and I really get along kasi same maturity level. Ngayon, nagpapabili na siya ng mga golf gloves. Mahirap lang turuan kasi alam na daw niya. Tinuturuan ko siyang pumalo ng golf ball, sabi ko, 'Do this.' Sabi niya, 'No, I know already',” Derek shared.

"Sabi ko, 'No, you don't know anything yet.' Sagot niya, 'No, I know everything.' Wala na akong masagot. Sabi ko na lang, 'Sige, you know everything'," he quipped.

Meanwhile, Derek and Ellen celebrated their first anniversary as they explored Peru.

Ellen shared on Instagram photos of them abroad.

"We need to learn how to be influencers in the wild. I need to train my husband to be an influencer in the wild photographer," she wrote in the caption.

Ellen said their trip was her "surprise anniversary gift to Derek, but didn't really turn out a surprise because I told him two weeks before we left."

The couple tied the knot on November 11, 2021, in Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas and Resort in Bagac, Bataan.

