Mother's Day: Maxine Medina, Angelica Panganiban recall times they were going to be moms

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban and beauty queen-designer Maxine Medina may be fairly new to motherhood, but they are already cherishing every bit of it.

The two celebrity moms recalled the day they each learned they were about to be mothers.

Maxine shared that after marrying her husband Timmy Llana last October, she wanted to have fun with him first — that is until, upon the suggestion of her doctor to take a test, she learned she was already four weeks pregnant.

"Siyempre I wasn't ready. Na-overwhelm ako na parang mix of emotions and excitement. Sabi ko, 'Kakayanin ko ba 'to with all the responsibilities? Ang hirap maging mommy ah.'" Maxine shared. "Now that it's here, I'm six months pregnant, we're so excited."

On the other hand, Angelica and her husband Gregg had been trying to have a baby for years, "Nung nalaman ko, [I was] very, very excited and 'yung takot talaga kasi hindi ako makapaniwala."

The actress shared she learned she was expecting while at work, and she wanted to leave in order to confirm with her doctor, "Gusto ko 'tong mangyari sa'kin, ang pangarap ko lang talaga sa buhay ay maging ina."

Related: Mother's Day: Angelica Panganiban, Maxine Medina share how motherhood changed them

She admits being blessed to have the opportunity to earn and provide for her family since she started out as a child actress, but promised herself that when the time came, she'd fulfill the promise she made to herself.

Angelica also said other mothers in her circle were very supportive when she was pregnant and gave birth to daughter Sabine.

"Though sasabihin nila na mahirap at maraming challenges, the reward babalik sa'yo na 'di kayang pantayan ng kahit ano," Angelica continued. "Sabi ko noon bata pa lang ako puyat na ako pero nung dumating [si Sabine] grabe talaga yung puyat."

"Pero siyempre ang sarap sa pakiramdam pag nakikita mo peaceful na nakapagpahinga 'yung anak mo, nabibigay mo lahat sa kanya — 'yung pagod mo hindi magma-matter," she ended.

Maxine acknowledged there many ups and downs being pregnant including her body going through a lot of changes as her baby grows inside her, "Emotion, hormones to the highest level!," to which Angelica chipped in. The actress revealed she often get into fights with Gregg because of these.

"Tuwing check-up, when I see the baby is okay and I feel his kicks, worth it naman pala lahat," Maxine ended, also thanking the support of her loved ones.

RELATED: Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup