Mother's Day: Angelica Panganiban, Maxine Medina share how motherhood changed them

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity mothers Angelica Panganiban and Maxine Medina have seen their lives take a brief but necessary pause since becoming moms.

In an intimate interview with a few media outlets including Philstar.com, Angelica and Maxine shared how motherhood changed their lives.

Maxine, a former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder who is expecting her first child with husband Timmy Llana, noted she has slowed down from a mindset that was all about work.

"Dati lagi akong work, work, work. Ngayon parang nag-slow down ['yung buhay ko]," Maxine said. "Na-realize ko na I need to give everything all the time to my baby, kasi siyempre I need to take care of myself and my baby at the same time."

WATCH: Angelica Panganiban and Maxine Medina share how different their lives are now because of motherhood. @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/x0UjEal0cJ — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) May 11, 2024

Angelica, who is raising toddler Sabine with husband Gregg Homan, said her priorities have changed, "Kumbaga ang isip mo laging nasa baby and ano 'yung 100% na mabibigay mo."

Like Maxine, Angelica sees her life has slowed down to focus on the well-being of her child, choosing to spend time with her even if she misses doing projects.

"Sabi nga nila 'di ba, 'The days are long but the years are short.' Totoong-totoo 'yun kasi nagugulat ka na lang tumatakbo at nagsasalita na anak mo," Angelica ended. "Sobrang precious ng oras na parang ayaw mong mawala sa bawat moment at milestone, na ma-witness mo lahat 'yun."

RELATED: Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup