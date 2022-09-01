^

Health And Family

Ellen Adarna indefinitely leaving showbiz to try having baby with Derek Ramsay

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 10:19am
Celebrity couple Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna has bared her plans to grow her family with husband and fellow actor Derek Ramsay, even if it means indefinitely postponing a return to the entertainment industry.

Ellen, who has Chinese ancestry, intends to have a baby with Derek in the year 2024 — considered the Year of the Dragon — "for good luck," part of her plans devote more time for herself and her family.

“Next year na ako mabuntis... One last na lang,” Ellen said, hoping for a daughter this time around.

The actress even joked that she's been turning down offers to do projects with Derek, "Ayoko siyang kasama [sa project]. Feeling ko walang mangyayari. Magtatawanan lang kami.”

Ellen did not shut down opportunities like guesting in a show, but would outright refuse if a project involved lock-in taping that would take a week or even a month for shooting.

For the time being, Ellen is focusing on Elias, her four-year-old son with ex John Lloyd Cruz, until he turns seven years old.

“I want to be with my son. Kasi magkatabi kaming matulog. He sleeps with us. So hindi pa ako ready,” Ellen added.

Ellen has been very private about Elias' life, who was born in 2018. She and Derek tied the knot last year after dating for a couple of months.

Derek in the meantime has one child, Austin, from his previous marriage to Mary Christine Jolly. He and Ellen attended Austin's graduation earlier this year.

